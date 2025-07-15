Marvel’s Midnight Sons Assemble Against Mephisto in Fiery MCU Fan Art

One of Marvel’s most highly-anticipated superhero teams comes together in fan art that makes Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Marvel Cinematic Universe supervillain, Mephisto, the most terrifying villain of the Midnight Sons. Cohen made his Marvel debut in the intense finale of Ironheart, “The Past Is the Past,” finally bringing Mephisto into the MCU after years of the demonic villain being teased and referenced. He hasn’t yet been announced to be returning, but there are many upcoming heroes he could face, including the MCU’s supernatural Avengers team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Midnight Sons team hasn’t actually been confirmed to be joining the MCU, but several possible members have already been introduced, and they’ve now joined forces in fan art shared by @70.6ix on Instagram. The art imagines Daredevil, Blade, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange, and Man-Thing as the Midnight Sons, all led by Ghost Rider, who hasn’t made his MCU debut just yet. They’re all banding together to take on Mephisto – who is depicted with a more comic-accurate, demonic appearance than his debut in the grounded Ironheart series.

While the art omits other prospective members of the MCU’s Midnight Sons team, including the likes of Iron Fist, Jennifer Kale, Wong, and the Scarlet Witch, the proposed line-up is still incredibly exciting. Marvel Comics’ Midnight Sons first came together in 1992’s Ghost Rider (Vol. 3) #31 to stop Lilith, Mother of All Demons and her children, the Lilin, from taking over the Earth. They were led by Spirits of Vengeances Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, so Ghost Rider’s involvement is practically essential, which makes his speculated MCU debut even more enticing.

With recent projects such as Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, Daredevil: Born Again, and more exploring the supernatural side of the MCU, it would be great to see the Midnight Sons form soon. Several actors have been rumored to be in the running to play a new version of Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider, including Ryan Gosling, Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves, and more. Ghost Rider’s debut would clearly open the door for the Midnight Sons to form, and Mephisto would be the perfect antagonist for the superhero team.

Mephisto is one of the most powerful characters introduced to the MCU in recent years. After so many years of him being teased or rumored, Sacha Baron Cohen’s new villain deserves a bright future in live-action, and making him the villain to the Midnight Sons team would accomplish this. As the ruler of Hell, Mephisto is uniquely qualified to take on the supernatural Midnight Sons, so a project featuring the new team could provide the opportunity for Mephisto to show off his full power-set and manipulative tendencies.

Do you want to see the Midnight Sons fight Mephisto in the MCU’s future? Let us know in the comments!