Guardians of the Galaxy Showing Up in Thor Has Marvel Fans Going Nuts

Over the weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel let it slip he'd been approached to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. As the actor says, the Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to play at least some sort of role in the groundbreaking fourth solo film featuring the Asgardian God of Thunder. As you might expect, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor fans alike were ecstatic over the news.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel told us during a press stop promoting his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

