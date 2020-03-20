Avengers: Infinity War Artist Reveals New Version of Vision's Tragic Death

One of Avengers: Infinity War’s artists revealed a new version of Vision’s death in the film. There are a ton of gut-punch moments in the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame. Due to the two daggers in the second movie, people sometimes forget that poor Paul Bettany’s character is still kind of dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. He will be in the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series, but that’s shrouded in mystery at this point. Still, seeing Vision get the literal life pulled out of him by Thanos still feels really bad. In the version of the illustration below, things don’t go too much better for the technologically advanced Avenger.

Marvel Studios’ Ryan Meinerding wrote on Instagram, “Here’s a design of Vision from the end of Avengers: Infinity War.” That small caption doesn’t do the moment justice, and the fact that he didn’t come back with all the other Avengers when Hulk snapped in Endgame is very peculiar. It would seem that the company isn’t just leaving him dead and there is a larger plan for him going forward. But, right now, everyone is being sworn to secrecy. One thing is for sure, it’s going to be wild.

b33171ec-d446-41f5-b9e9-49c2cfbe4574:cbs_prism_video

Bettany said in a previous interview, ”Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Are you hoping for Vision to fare better in WandaVision? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.