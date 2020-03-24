Marvel Is Bringing Back a Major Ghost Rider Villain

One of Ghost Rider's oldest foes returns in Ghost Rider Annual #1. The issue is written by Howard Mackie and Ed Brisson with art by Javier Saltares and sees the villain Vengeance riding once again. The June solicitation reveals that Lilith will summon Vengeance as part of her plot to usurp the throne of Hell from Johnny Blaze and Mephisto. The solicitation reads, "MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in hell. But not just any old rung of hell, a layer so deep it’s reserved for those special enemies of hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity!

Michael Badilino is an ex-cop with a mystical connection to Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch. He too is a Spirit of Vengeance, simply going by the name Vengeance, tough sometimes he took on the Ghost Rider title. Though he and Ghost Rider were at odds most of the time, Vengeance became an ally, later on, sacrificing himself to defeat the villain Hellgate and then returning to aid Ghost Rider in a battle against Mephisto's wayward son Blackheart.

Are you excited about the return of Blackheart? Let us know in the comments. Ghost Rider Annual #1 was scheduled for release in June, though the recent announcement from Diamond Comic Distributors may affect its release.

GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1

HOWARD MACKIE & ED BRISSON (W) • JAVIER SALTARES (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

THE ONE YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in hell. But not just any old rung of hell, a layer so deep it’s reserved for those special enemies of hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity!

As LILITH’s gambit against JOHNNY BLAZE and MEPHISTO for the throne of hell heats up, you can bet other players will enter the arena…...and Badilino will find a way to ride again as VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire to the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

