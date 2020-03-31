Morbius Fans Are Super Bummed the Movie Has Been Delayed

Monday evening, Sony Pictures effectively delayed its entire summer release schedule, pushing back major tentpole flicks like Morbius and the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the case of the former, Morbius will now hit theaters next March, just under a year from now, instead of its prime July 31st slot this summer. The news comes on the heels of the Trump administration announcing it'd be extending social distancing recommendations through the end of April, something already sending ripples throughout Hollywood and the theater industry.

Now that Sony has set the precedent of delaying summer flicks, it's entirely within the realm of possibility other studios will soon follow suit. As it stands now, the next wide release still on the schedule is Paramount's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, currently dated for Memorial Day weekend. June and July are still both pretty packed with blockbusters such as Candyman, Pixar's Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, Free Guy, Tenet, and Jungle Cruise. But again, it's increasingly likely some — or most, for that matter — of those movies will get delayed until later in the year.

