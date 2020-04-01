Disney+ Reveals New X-Men Avatars

✖

Disney+ fans got a nice little surprise today when Disney revealed new avatars for users to put on their profiles, but these aren't just any avatars. These are X-Men avatars, and they look pretty freaking sweet. The avatar lineup includes iconic X-Men characters like Professor X, Magneto, Storm, Rogue, Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, and Jean Grey, and the style is very much in the vein of X-Men: The Animated Series, which is perfect since the beloved animated series is currently available on Disney+, and is one of the biggest reasons fans were excited about the new streaming service in the first place...other than The Mandalorian of course.

Though if you think about it, what if the X-Men crossed over with The Mandalorian? I mean, who wouldn't love to see Baby Yoda duel it out with Magneto at some point, fighting alongside Wolverine, Cyclops, and the rest of the gang? Okay, this piece just went into full fan fiction mode, so sorry about that.

In any case, The Mandalorian and X-Men crossover will have to sit in our dreams for now, but you can head to your Disney+ account and switch your avatar right now because that is what I'll be doing after I finish writing this.

"So Disney+ has added X men icon images so....... @BrandonDavisBD @ManaByte"

Let us know which one is your favorite and what other X-Men you want to see in the future. As for me, I'm hoping to see an Emma Frost, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, and Iceman, though as with anything since Marauders, I will also take a Red Queen Kate Pryde in pretty much anything nowadays.

You can watch X-Men: The Animated Series on Disney+ now, and as for The Mandalorian, season 2 is slated to hit in 2020, though due to production delays, might end up hitting in 2021.

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.