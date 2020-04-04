Morbius Set Photo Reveals Venom Easter Egg

✖

A new Morbius set photo has revealed a Venom easter egg in the film. Background details in the upcoming Sony movie have fueled a ton of Internet speculation over the last few months, and this Venom nod is no different. Someone has carefully put a black circle with those telltale eyes and jagged mouth out there purposefully. To really hammer it all home, there’s also the word Venom scrawled underneath in white paint. The script is just illegible enough that you might miss it, but once someone points it out, things are as clear as day. Fans are only going to find more and more nods to Marvel mainstays as the film continues to take shape.

In the trailer for Morbius, eagle-eyed fans spotted an image of Spider-Man on a poster in the background. Someone had scrawled the word murderer over him, which some took to refer to Mysterio’s con from the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. But, things get more interesting upon further inspection because it seems that the Spidey in question is the Sam Raimi version of the character played by Tobey Maguire. Now, there is also some possibility that this could be the Wall-Crawler from the PS4 game as well, but fans are truly ready for everything right now. I previously argued that anything could be on the table:

“Now, nothing is impossible, as audiences probably thought when J.K. Simmons showed up near the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. 2020 is a very different media environment than even five years ago in the world of big-budget blockbusters. Seeing something like Tobey Maguire swinging into frame to do battle with Jared Leto is probably not going to happen. But, who knows what Sony could be building towards with this live-action Spider-Verse. Both Venom 2 and Madame Webb loom large in the background as well. As comics fans know, big universe-altering stuff is about to go down when Webb makes an appearance.”

Unfortunately for comic book fans, they’re going to have to wait until next year to see Jared Leto’s character in action. Sony announced a few days ago that Morbius had been pushed to March 19, 2021. This is a reflection of the overall tone of the film industry right now. Multiple companies are scrambling to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. Plans that were once set in stone are all-too malleable at this moment because of larger safety concerns. But, it seems likely that whatever Sony’s planning will come to fruition down the line.

Would you love to see Venom and Morbius square off next year? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.