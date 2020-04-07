Today Is Paul Rudd's Birthday and Nobody Knows How Old He Actually Is

Today is Paul Rudd's birthday and while he's actually turning 51 (so we think), the internet is having a heyday joking about the actor's youthful appearance. Rudd has long been known as an actor that's kept up his good looks, becoming a meme in and of himself throughout social media. The joke became so widespread, one eager fan asked him during a convention Q&A panel how he manages to do it.

"I'm 80 years old on the inside," Rudd quipped at C2E2 last year. "In here [pointing at his chest], pure darkness — and a little moisturizer." The actor then explained he used to look older than most of his co-stars, so maybe time's just catching up with itself. "You know how in Dazed and Confused Matthew McConaughey looks older than the rest?"

The New Jersey native spent much his childhood in Kansas City, Missouri, hence the lengths he goes to fundraise for local hospitals and charities. Rudd also attended school at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

The masses took part in wishing the Ant-Man star a happy birthday today, all the way from filmmaker Peyton Reed to Captain America star Chris Evans. That's not counting the hundreds of thousands of fans or celebrities also chiming in throughout the day like Billy Eichner.

See what Ruddarians are saying about their lord and savior's birthday below:

Cover photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images