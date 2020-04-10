Avengers: Endgame Fans Think Captain America and Iron Man Should Have Switched Endings

Avengers: Endgame fans are arguing whether or not Captain Americaand Iron Man should have switched endings. Coming out of the massive crossover event, there have been so many people to lament Tony Stark's fate. In the same vein, some Cap fans believe that his final act in the MCU didn’t quite line up with the character he was painted as all these years. One Marvel fan has a solution, just let them switch. People on Twitter are voicing their opinion on this one and a lot of them wish it was canon. That way the fans could get Iron Man back, and Captain America could have his ultimate sacrifice.

Rachel wrote, “steve rogers and tony stark’s endings should’ve been switched. i said what i said. steve rogers was embodiment of self sacrifice and tony stark deserved to watch his daughter grow up.”

As it stands right now, that is just wishful dreaming as both actors don’t look to be coming back anytime soon. Still, not a day goes by, especially in this period of social distancing, that fans aren’t thinking about the two Avengers. Robert Downey Jr. has been vocal about how much Chris Evans meant to the MCU.

steve rogers and tony stark’s endings should’ve been switched. i said what i said. steve rogers was embodiment of self sacrifice and tony stark deserved to watch his daughter grow up pic.twitter.com/UbP74sc8k4 — rachel (@capswinters) April 5, 2020

"[Evans'] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built," Downey recalled in a recent interview. "Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I'll eat it up — that I'm kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg."

"I've been in hundreds of scenes with this guy," he continued. "Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, 'Should I be more fun?' There's a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I've also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin."

What do you think? Should Cap and Iron Man have switched? Let us know in the comments!