Guardians of the Galaxy Had Rocket Raccoon Using the F-Word, A Lot

Marvel movies have developed a reputation for being family friendly. Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe does not seem to have any interest in pushing its limits to head over into R-rated category (unless Deadpool has anything to say about that) but that did not stop Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn from having a little extra fun with his first Marvel Studios film. Gunn recently participated in ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party, creating a worldwide trend on Twitter while revealing some fun secrets of the film. However, after the Party ended, Gunn has continued to answer questions from fans about his movies on social media, recently revealing that Rocket Raccoon once used some foul language in an alternate version of a scene from Vol. 2.

"I do have footage of Rocket flying away with Baby Groot, after saying, 'He said welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy... only he didn't say 'frickin'.' And then as he flies away he turns to Baby Groot, irritated, and says, 'We're gonna have to have a serious talk about your language! F-ck this, f-ck that,' everything's 'f-ck f-ck f-ck' all the time!'" Gunn revealed. This footage does exist, too! "We even animated it in post viz," the director said.

It's hard to imagine Marvel Studios ever allowing this footage to surface and its characters being portrayed in full quality dropping F-bombs left and right but it's not too hard to imagine the exchange between Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot being added onto the sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Check out Gunn's tweets about the alternate sequence, which started with debunking claims of F-words in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, embedded below!

“We're gonna have to have a serious talk about your language! ‘Fuck this, fuck that,’ everything’s ‘fuck fuck fuck’ all the time!” We even animated it in post viz. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

Gunn will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment for his planned Guardians trilogy. He is currently wrapping up work on The Suicide Squad, where he might get away with some of that extra colorful language.

