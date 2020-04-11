Captain Marvel Fans Have a Blast Live-Tweeting the Movie

Captain Marvel fans decided to get together to live-tweet the film on Friday afternoon and it’s safe to say they had a blast. With everyone staying inside because of social distancing, it’s a great time to chill out and watch your favorite movies. One Captain Marvel fan account rallied the troops and the giant re-watch was on. (If you’re looking for something to do this evening, Comicbook.com has a Quarantine Watch Party going on tonight with Dragon Ball Z: Super if you’re into anime!) So many tweets flooded in that they’re hard to count, but Captain Marvel 2 can’t come fast enough for these folks.

The organizer thanked all the people who joined in on Twitter, “ THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING WITH ME, to relieve this experience and express your feelings and emotions during the #CaptainMarvelWatchParty!!! I wanna thank @brielarson for such effort on making the perfect #CaptainMarvel for us.”

Fans were definitely surprised last week when Disney announced a release date for Captain Marvel 2. The new date is July 8th 2022, so things have moved up a bit as it relates to the release, but only slightly. That was enough to send the fanbase into absolute hype mode. There isn’t much known about the sequel besides the fact that it will be set in the present day this time around. Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene looms large in any conversation about Captain Marvel 2. The Skrulls are still out there and working with Nick Fury. One would have to assume that they will play a large role in the next adventure.

THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING WITH ME, to relieve this experience and express your feelings and emotions during the #CaptainMarvelWatchParty!!! I wanna thank @brielarson for such effort on making the perfect #CaptainMarvel for us. pic.twitter.com/7CQZiqmG9W — ✨Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) April 10, 2020

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Did you love Captain Marvel? What was your favorite part? Let us know in the comments! Check out some fun responses down below: