Spider-Man Springs Into Action in Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Premiere Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Fans of Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man are in luck because Marvel's Spider-Man is swinging into action for its big season 3 debut this weekend, and we've got an exclusive first look at the big premiere titled Web of Venom. Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom will kick off with a one-hour special on Sunday, April 19th at 9:00 pm EST/PST on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, and as you can see in the clip above, the action is going to be bigger and better than ever. Spider-Man finds himself facing down a symbiote controlled man who suddenly finds himself with incredible powers and strength, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the exclusive clip in the video above.

Spider-Man is having a hard enough time dealing with this one symbiote, but things are not going to get any easier for him if the new key art from the show is anything to go by. The art shows Venom hot on Spider-Man's trail, and while heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Groot are also featured in the image, they have been taken over by symbiotes, so odds are they are only going to add to the problem.

Maybe, just maybe, there is still some hope though, as Dr. Strange and Star-Lord will also be part of the adventure, so maybe they've managed to avoid becoming a host. We'll just have to wait and see but in the meantime, you can check out the awesome Key Art below.

(Photo: Disney XD)

The guest voice cast for Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom includes Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Head Administrator, Sofia Wylie (Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Ironheart/Riri Williams, and Disney Channel's ZOMBIES 2 stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffery as Symbiote Sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania.

Felicia Day (The Guild) joins the cast as Mary Jane Watson, who makes her series debut in season 3. The series also stars Robbie Daymond (Costume Quest) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Ben Pronsky (Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures) as Venom, Fred Tatasciore (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) as Max Modell, Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel's Jessie) as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino (Blaze and the Monster Machine) as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl, Laura Bailey (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Scott Menville (The 7D) as Grady Scraps, Max Mittelman (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Harry Osborn/Hobgoblin, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Curt Connors and Nancy Linari (The Addams Family) as Aunt May.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series' award-winning creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine (Marvel's The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel's Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel's Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man), Eric Radomski (Marvel's Avengers Assemble) and Marsha Griffin (Marvel's Avengers Assemble).

The new season of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom is premiering this Sunday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Let us know what you thought of the clip in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.