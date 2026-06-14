5 Weakest MCU Characters With Superpowers, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with characters possessing extraordinary abilities, but some are far more powerful than others. Since the franchise first began in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, the movies and TV shows of the MCU have seen it continually expand, growing into a fairly comprehensive adaptation of the Marvel Universe from the comics, and earning its place as one of the most successful franchises of all time. In that time, it has brought many Marvel characters to life in live-action and animation, thereby delivering a whole host of superpowered individuals to audiences around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, not all of the franchise’s characters have special abilities. However, there are many who possess incredible superhuman abilities, whether they be magical, alien, or scientific in nature. While many of them qualify as hugely powerful MCU characters, there are others who, despite their superpowers, actually seem to be relatively weak. Despite being in possession of abilities far beyond those of normal humans, the following characters are actually some of the MCU’s weakest.

5) Kingo

There are many MCU characters more powerful than they seem, and then there are a few who are the opposite. Kingo is one such example; he’s an Eternal, and he has the ability to fire energy from his hands on top of the benefits of his enhanced physiology. Despite that, Kingo is actually pretty weak, especially when it comes to his moral fiber. He’d rather pursue fame than actually protect the Earth, and he lacks the courage and conviction of his teammates, making him far weaker than he otherwise appears.

4) Korg

Korg has featured in some of the funniest MCU movies, but that’s precisely what makes him a weak character. His rock-like Kronan physiology should make him exceptionally durable and strong, but as he has primarily been used for comic relief, he’s actually quite weak. He might be kind-hearted, but he’s fairly useless in a fight and has proven on multiple occasions that he’s one of the dumbest MCU characters, making him more a liability than an asset.

3) Quicksilver

On paper, Quicksilver’s abilities should make him pretty powerful. Unfortunately, the MCU’s handling of the character makes him pretty weak, despite his super speed. His single canonical appearance to date in Avengers: Age of Ultron established him as fast, but he was also unable to dodge the barrage of bullets that unceremoniously killed him. He’s a seemingly powerful MCU character who died, establishing that he’s far weaker than he might otherwise seem in spite of his heroic end.

2) Mantis

Mantis is a character who is strong in Marvel Comics, but underpowered in the MCU. Her MCU powers largely consist of her empath abilities, but she is another character who has been used primarily for more comedic effect than as an MCU powerhouse. There are many obvious uses of her abilities, but few of them have practical applications, especially when all those around her are in battle. Mantis is a good superpowered character, but she’s still one of the MCU’s weakest.

1) Sprite

Sprite boasts the unfortunate accolade of possessing perhaps the worst Marvel movie superpowers. Though she possesses Eternal physiology as well as her power to cast elaborate illusions, she has spent thousands of years in the body of a child as a byproduct of her abilities. This stops many characters from taking Sprite seriously, and the power of illusion alone isn’t particularly useful when facing major threats. Superpowered though Sprite may be, she’s one of the weakest characters in the MCU.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!