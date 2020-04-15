X-Men: Here's What Jack Black Could Look Like as Wolverine

✖

Sooner or later, mutants will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the likes of Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine hit the silver screen in Hollywood's biggest franchise, the actors that play those characters will assume the roles of a lifetime. There's been plenty of speculation on who could play each and every one of the X-Men when inevitably debut in the MCU, with a specific focus on Wolverine, in particular. Some people think Henry Cavill would be a suitable role with the claw-wielding mutant while others are lobbying for Jack Black. By others, we mean one astute Twitter user that has some decent photoshopping skills.

Not too long ago, Black posted an image of himself posing alongside a statue of the Red Hulk while mimicking the statue's pose. As some people point out, the actor's menacing face and crazy quarantine hair might not be too far off from how some might expect the next Wolverine to look on-screen. That's when @JimmerUK took it a step further and mocked up Black as the fan-favorite character in a dynamite piece of fan art.

You know what... it could just bloody work. pic.twitter.com/NpbKUur9ky — Everyone's Favourite Jim (@JimmerUK) April 15, 2020

Another popular choice for Wolverine has been Kingsman star Taron Egerton. At one point, there seemed to be a growing amount of rumors via the usual scoopers the actor had already locked down the role. As of last fall, Egerton says any and all rumors are completely unfounded.

"It's unfounded," the actor told Yahoo Movies. "The only morsel of truth to it is that I'm a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That's kind of it, really. … I don't quite know where it comes from. I'm flattered but baffled by it... There's other characters that I think I'd be more suited to."

