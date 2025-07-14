1 Of Doomsday’s New Avengers Got A Ridiculous Power Upgrade That Makes Iron Man Look Inferior

One of the newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just received an unimaginable power upgrade in the finale of Ironheart that would even put Iron Man to shame. The MCU has been without a significant armored hero akin to Tony Stark’s Iron Man since Robert Downey Jr.’s departure in Avengers: Endgame. While Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has also finally developed his legacy hero, as Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams just made her triumphant return as Ironheart.

Ironheart isn’t your typical armored superhero. While Tony Stark retrofitted his suits of armor with incredible weapons and unexpected skills, Riri Williams’ newest Ironheart suit has just received an upgrade even Stark couldn’t comprehend. After she made her deal with the demonic villain Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) in Ironheart’s finale, “The Past Is the Past,” Riri reunited with her resurrected best friend, Natalie (Lyric Ross), in her stepfather’s garage. In the background of this scene, however, stands Riri’s Ironheart suit – which is now equipped with the mysterious Hood.

The Hood had formerly been worn by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), who used it to commit low-level crimes and hostile takeovers to several of his father’s businesses in Chicago. Parker clearly wasn’t using the Hood to its full capabilities, but the garment was nevertheless corrupting him biologically and psychologically. During his battle with Ironheart at Desperito’s Pizzeria, Parker turned truly monstrous because of the Hood’s influence. Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah) revealed this was due to the Hood harboring energy from the Dark Dimension, where Doctor Strange’s Dormammu rules.

Despite the dangers, the Hood gives its user incredible power. Both Parker Robbins and Xu Xialing in What If…? season 3 displayed the ability to turn invisible and an increase in fighting skills, while tapping into some heavy and unpredictable magic. Drawing power from the Dark Dimension gave Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and his zealots the power to warp reality at will in 2016’s Doctor Strange, so perhaps this power could now be gifted to Ironheart, setting her up for an incredibly powerful future, should Dominique Thorne return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It’s unclear whether Riri Williams herself has worn the Hood, but her new deal with Mephisto – who owned the Hood prior to gifting it to Parker Robbins – has been shown to be corrupting her anyway. It’s possible that Riri will have worn the Ironheart suit with the Hood, which might have caused the strange veins to emerge on her arm. Xu Xialing was also corrupted by the Hood in What If…?, which spells bad news for Riri Williams’ next appearance after Ironheart, even though the dark accessory makes her one of the MCU’s most powerful new heroes.

