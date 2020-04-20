Marvel Artist Reveals Rejected Avengers: Endgame Posters That Show Team Being Dusted
The year-long wait between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was truly excruciating for Marvel fans. After seeing over half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get dusted by Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, we had no idea how (or even if) the remaining Avengers could set the Universe right again. Marvel Studios added to that pain by keeping every piece of marketing and promotion for Endgame (including its title) under wraps, and even when Avengers: Endgame's marketing did arrive, Marvel Studios kept every detail of the story secret. However, as you will see below, there was one marketing plan that definitely would've sent the Marvel fandom into a panic.
Marvel artist BossLogic did a lot of work on art for Avengers: Endgame's marketing and promotional run, and he's now revealed a linep of posters that show the original Avengers team getting dusted. Check those out below:
Iron Man
Seeing Tony getting dusted would've definitely freaked a lot of people out - and then made the impact of his actual death even worse.
Captain America
Nobody - and I mean nobody - dusts Captain America. The nation wouldn't have stood the sight of it!
Thor
The Marvel fandom had to see one Chris get dusted in front of their eyes. One was all they could stand.
Hulk
It's hard to imagine anything being able to vaporize Hulk. Would've been crazy (and sad!) to watch.
What's Next?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in Phase 4, but there is no clear timeline on when the next Avengers movie may arrive. The latest rumor is that the events of Captain Marvel 2 will set up the next Avengers movie, which could establish the New Avengers franchise much like the comics. Hopefully, after all the production delays due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Marvel Studios will at least have more of their road ahead mapped out, as the business of creating their TV and movie saga resumes.
