Marvel Artist Reveals Rejected Avengers: Endgame Posters That Show Team Being Dusted

The year-long wait between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was truly excruciating for Marvel fans. After seeing over half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get dusted by Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, we had no idea how (or even if) the remaining Avengers could set the Universe right again. Marvel Studios added to that pain by keeping every piece of marketing and promotion for Endgame (including its title) under wraps, and even when Avengers: Endgame's marketing did arrive, Marvel Studios kept every detail of the story secret. However, as you will see below, there was one marketing plan that definitely would've sent the Marvel fandom into a panic.

Marvel artist BossLogic did a lot of work on art for Avengers: Endgame's marketing and promotional run, and he's now revealed a linep of posters that show the original Avengers team getting dusted. Check those out below: