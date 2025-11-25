Agents of SHIELD’s 5 Best MCU Tie-Ins

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was once mandatory viewing in any Marvel Cinematic Universe rewatch. Despite airing on network television, the show was a significant part of the ever-growing franchise, focusing on Phil Coulson, a mainstay of Phase One before his death at the hands of Loki in The Avengers, and his merry band of agents. Of course, they weren’t making as big an impact as the big-screen agents like Nick Fury and Maria Hill, but they didn’t get just handed small potatoes, either. There were battles against Inhumans, Ghost Rider, and evil dopplegangers from an alternate reality, to name a few.

The powers that be also went out of their way to ensure that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. really felt like it was in the middle of the action. When the MCU was dealing with something big, ABC’s hit show felt the aftershocks. However, not every MCU Easter egg Coulson and Co. dealt with was created equal. Here are the five best MCU tie-ins in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

5) Cleaning Up After Thor: The Dark World

While being an S.H.I.E.L.D. agent seems glorious, as it puts a person on the frontlines of some of the most significant conflicts in history, there’s still grunt work on the docket. In Season 1, Coulson and his crew head to Greenwich after the battle between the God of Thunder and the Dark Elves in Thor: The Dark World to clean up the place and collect any dangerous material.

There’s nothing sexy about picking up after superheroes, but getting to see the aftermath of a fight that happens in the movies is a unique oppurtunity. This moment also sets the stage for Sif to appear down the line, which remains one of the show’s coolest cameos.

4) The Sokovia Accords

Captain America: Civil War would have the world believe that the Sokovia Accords, which force enhanced individuals to register with the world’s governments, is only an Avengers problem. That couldn’t be further from the truth, though.

In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there are a number of metahumans, most of whom are Inhumans. Since the titular team wants to do things by the book for the most part, they have to wrestle with what the Accords mean for them. Fortunately, Captain America and Co. kick the legislation to the curb before long.

3) Thanos’ Invasion

There are few moments in the MCU as mind-blowing as the arrival of the Black Order on Earth. They come down in a massive ship and warn about the impending arrival of their master, Thanos, who plans to wipe out half of life in the galaxy with the Infinity Stones.

That plan doesn’t sit right with Gravitron, who takes to the streets, ready to face off with any alien threat that looks at him funny. While he doesn’t get his chance, it’s nice to know there’s backup in the event the Avengers aren’t available.

2) The Helicarrier

Speaking of the Avengers, they’re in serious need of help when Ultron sets up shop in Sokovia and plans to use it as a weapon to destroy the entire planet. Obviously, they’ll stop the android by whatever means necessary, but they would like to save as many civilians as they can before things get out of hand.

Nick Fury offers to help, but he takes his sweet time arriving in the fictional country. It turns out he’s busy securing a ride for all of the refugees in the form of a helicarrier. While Avengers: Age of Ultron doesn’t explain where the ride comes from, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals that Coulson is the one who hands it over to his former boss.

1) HYDRA

The bigwigs at Marvel Studios do Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dirty in Season 1, when they reveal in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that HYDRA is growing inside the spy organization. Without any other choice, Steve Rogers has to destroy the helicarriers and demand S.H.I.E.L.D. turn in its badge.

Instead of forcing Coulson and his crew to just react to The Winter Soldier‘s bombshells, the MCU makes them an important part of the story. One of their own is HYDRA, and they have to stop him from causing more damage.

