Whether it’s because of contract negotiations or a good ol’ fashioned reboot, sometimes characters get recast, and we love the newer version all the same – looking at you Mark Ruffalo.
But then sometimes, a new actor comes along and, how do we put this nicely… well, we just don’t love them quite as much. With Solo: A Star Wars Story out now, Alden Ehrenreich had his work cut out for him by filling in the enormously charismatic shoes of Harrison Ford, but the word around town is that he’s actually pretty charming in the role of Han Solo (the same can be said of his co-star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian). That’s a huge relief for Star Wars fans and hopefully he’ll avoid being on lists like this one – the 10 Worst Recast Comic Book Characters!
10. Rhodey
Kicking off at No. 10 is Don Cheadle as Rhodey. Now cool your jets, it’s not that Don Cheadle isn’t a terrific actor, he is, and he does a great job as Rhodey. But we’d be lying if we said that that there wasn’t a big part of us who wishes we could have seen Terrence Howard continue in the role.
9. Lois Lane
8. April O’Neil
7. Robocop
6. Batman
5. Lex Luthor
Coming in at No. 5 is Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. I don’t know who thought it was a good idea to turn Lex into a psychotic Mark Zuckerberg type, but it missed the mark. Where Gene Hackman (and to a lesser extent, Kevin Spacey) played the part with a little more subtle glee, it felt like Jesse was trying too hard to be “crazy” and you know exactly what we mean.
4. The Joker
The tattoos didn’t help.
3. The Crow
2. Catwoman
At No. 2 is Halle Berry as Catwoman. We don’t have to explain/defend this one do we?