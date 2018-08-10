10 Years of Marvel Studios Trailer Released

It was a summer just like this, ten years ago, when Marvel fans got their first introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk both hit theaters in the summer of 2008. To commemorate the decade-long road that the MCU has traveled, Marvel Studios has released a new “10 Years of Marvel Studios) featurette, which you can watch above!

The featurette fits into the vein of the other featurettes and trailers that have been released this to commemorate the anniversary of the MCU’s launch. It has the same format of showing new behind-the-scenes moments from older films, select scenes or BTS scenes from newer films, and testimony from the actors that have brought the Marvel characters to life onscreen. It’s all edited together in epic fashion, in order to deliver a maximum payload of Marvel movie nostalgia into fans’ minds.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo gives what is probably the greatest summation of the MCU movie experience of all the cast members featured in the video, by stating that:

“To have come this far in 19 movies in 10 years, and still be going, and still have people wanting it, and still be doing something that’s new and profound, and culturally significant, that’s a dream come true.”

That swell of nostalgia is coming at a very strategic time, as there are currently plans for a MCU 10th anniversary film festival, which will run from August 30th – September 6th. Getting fans to sit through 20 MCU movies is no small feat, hence the work and care put into stoking those memories of how many great memories are wrapped up in those various MCU experiences. For those with short memories, here’s what that lineup looks like:

Iron Man The Incredible Hulk Iron Man 2 Thor Captain America: The First Avenger The Avengers Iron Man 3 Thor: The Dark World Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming Thor: Ragnarok Black Panther Avengers: Infinity War Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.