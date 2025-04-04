Channing Tatum Breaks Silence on Avengers: Doomsday, Casts Doubt on Gambit Role

Channing Tatum has broken his silence on his casting in Avengers: Doomsday, seemingly confirming his version of Gambit is returning to the MCU. Tatum spoke to Extra at CinemaCon 2025 while accepting the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award. For him, the casting reveal for the upcoming Avengers entry was a total surprise that hasn’t entirely sunk in for him just yet. Tatum had long been teased to play the Cajun mutant in a solo film while Fox still held the strings. He finally made his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine as a version of Gambit taken from his original world and dropped into the Void with the other Marvel misfit castaways.

“Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn’t exactly Gambit,” Tatum said on the red carpet. “So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or nos, and I’ve only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that’s where I’m at.”

If anything, this response proves that Tatum is a pro who knows exactly how to handle these Marvel questions at any point. He’s not like the loose-lipped Tom Holland or Hailee Steinfeld revealing details about the movies like Disney stopped paying attention. That said, if Tatum isn’t playing Gambit, who could he be playing?

His turn as Remy Lebeau in Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the more pleasant surprises within the jam-packed riff fest. His appearance, powers, and thick Cajun accent were on the line of being too silly, but they worked perfectly by the time the credits rolled. Tatum’s LeBeau survives the battle at the end of the movie, making his return to Doomsday a possibility.

Even if he’s only in the film for a bit, it would be welcome. However, some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were concerned that Gambit wouldn’t translate well to the world of Doomsday. A few just see the huge cast as an open door to film another massive battle that dwarfs the one from Avengers: Endgame.

Despite Gambit’s accent and funny moments in Deadpool & Wolverine, he managed to keep a serious streak intact with his action scenes. He was able to joke around and be a bit chummy while also being effective in the fight. It does help that he is playing opposite Wesley Snipes’s Blade and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra.

If Tatum does end up playing Gambit in the new Avengers movies, he’ll be appearing alongside members of the original Fox X-Men films. James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Rebecca Romijn are all officially set to return. Hugh Jackman is also planning to return, while Halle Berry has shot down her potential return to the franchise. We’ll just have to keep an eye to see if they follow through with this thinking.