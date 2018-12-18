The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Favorite Comic Publisher

Another year is coming to a close as we draw nearer and nearer to the end of 2018. As usual, we’re taking this time of year to look back at our favorite entertainment from the year that was.

The ComicBook.com team came together to vote on the best in television, movies, games, anime, and comic books from the past 12 months. Nominees were selected, and now winners have been chosen from those groups.

This time, rather than looking at an individual piece of art, we’re looking at the publishers of the comic book industry. Perhaps even more so than their equivalents in film and television, comic book publishers pull a lot of weight, attracting fans to long-running shared universes or making it the company’s mission to break new ground.

And the winner of Favorite Comic Publisher is…

Marvel Comics!

This year was the year of the “fresh start” for Marvel, an attempt to clear away the general sense of dissatisfaction with some of the publisher’s post-Secret Wars efforts. That move seems to have paid off. Three Marvel titles — Immortal Hulk, Moon Knight, and Fantastic Four — were nominated for our Golden Issue Award for Best Comic Series. The publisher continues to promote fresh writers like Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, and Tom Taylor with talented artists like Juann Cabal, Ed McGuinness, David Marquez, and Joe Bennett. The publisher also managed to give fans a major cosmic event in Infinity Wars without derailing all of the other ongoing series in its line in the process.

There were plenty of other great comics publishers in 2018. BOOM! Studios had a banner year with the continuing success of Giant Days, the critically acclaimed (and Golden Issue-nominated) miniseries Coda, the continuing excellence of its Power Rangers line, and the successful launch of a new series based on Joss Whedon’s Firefly. DC Comics, last year’s winner in this category, continues to have stellar superhero titled as well as new initiatives like the relaunch of Vertigo Comics and the debut of new prestige imprint Black Label. First Second continues to be one of the best publishers of original graphic novels, and Image Comics remains the leader in creator-owned comic books.

But Marvel reigned supreme this year.

Be sure to check back to see the rest of the Golden Issue winners for 2018 as they are announced throughout the week

