Joker, Thanos, and Darth Vader Get Hilarious Parody Obituaries After Controversial Headline About Dead ISIS Leader

This weekend brought the major headline that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, after he reportedly detonated a suicide vest during a raid by US special forces in Northwest Syria. The death of an infamous terrorist would be something American media could come to easy consensus about reporting (you would think), but the Washington Post managed draw controversy and ire when it titled al-Baghdadi’s death report as “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48”. Well the Internet has run with the idea of terrible villains getting kind obituaries, and the results are pretty hilarious.

So how should villains of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars (like Joker, Thanos and Dark Vader, respectively) be remembered when they are gone? Check these parody obituaries for the likes of The Joker, Darth Vader, and Thanos, to see just how dark fans are getting with this inappropriately nice obituaries!

Thanos

Controversial environmentalist and rare jewelry collector, Thanos, was murdered today by billionaire Tony Stark #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/MALwn8APAg — Bid Bolton (@bidbolton13) October 27, 2019

“Rare Jewelry Collector” and “Controversial environmentalist” are pure gold, LOL.

Darth Vader

Lord Vader, fearless leader who brought peace to the galaxy, dies at 45 #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/gcmAac1pET — Jake Ulrich (@Jake_Ulrich15) October 27, 2019

Multi-amputee, burn victim and decorated war veteran dies attending family reunion #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/b5PhSruzHf — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) October 28, 2019

I mean… Darth Vader did indeed bring peace to the galaxy. Granted, it was a only after living through and/or causing two lifetimes worth of war, but who’s counting?

Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine, austere holder of emergency powers and advocate for democracy, died after a fall. #WaPoDeathNotices — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 27, 2019

This one is upsetting mostly because it seems like it could easily be reapplied to the obituary of any number of current political leaders.

Killmonger

Erick Killmonger, self-made man, idealist and advocate for home rule, dies peacefully after final request to be united with his ancestors #wapodeathnotices — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 27, 2019

“Self-Made Man” is another great spin on a making a villain’s backstory sound noble, and “advocate for home rule” is just downright creative trolling.

The Joker

“The Joker, connoisseur of magic tricks, jokes, and making others smile, dies at 35” #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/SbY1M28xa0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

That’s right, Heath Ledger’s Joker wasn’t a psychotic murderer, he was just a talented street entertainer trying to help a broken city! Obvs!

Wicked Witch of the West

Wicked Witch of the West, devoted sister, broom enthusiast, died suddenly from oversaturation, age unknown#WaPoDeathNotices — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 27, 2019

The trolling has mutated beyond the Geek fandoms of Star Wars, DC and Marvel, and is now going fully viral with mainstream movie / TV references, as well. Wicked Witch dying from “Oversaturation” is a nice dig.

The Night King

#WaPoDeathNotices



Night King, supreme leader of masses who gave de@d people second lives K!LLed by a crazy short girl pic.twitter.com/rc6ZmbE3rf — Anaya_Abbasi (@Anaya_Shanaya) October 28, 2019

Game of Thrones‘ final season may have been divisive, but the entire fandom seems to be enjoying these kind of burns.



Voldemort

Voldemort, austere political reformer and aspiring school teacher, killed by teen terrorist. #WaPoDeathNotices — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 28, 2019

The way this obit re-spins the Harry Potter mythos is just too perfect.

Hans Gruber

Hans Gruber, bearer bond enthusiast, paramilitary expert, beloved brother of Simon, passed away late Christmas Eve while attempting a free fall parachute jump (sans parachute) while target shooting. Friends reported that Hans was a gifted multitasker #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/MaIFJHFk0K — Majorette Covfefe (@MajoretteC) October 28, 2019

The title Die Hard just makes this joke delicious on so many levels!

Wil E. Coyote

At this point, people were just getting downright savage with the trolling! “Dies episodically” LOL!