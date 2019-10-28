Marvel

Joker, Thanos, and Darth Vader Get Hilarious Parody Obituaries After Controversial Headline About Dead ISIS Leader



This weekend brought the major headline that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, after he reportedly detonated a suicide vest during a raid by US special forces in Northwest Syria. The death of an infamous terrorist would be something American media could come to easy consensus about reporting (you would think), but the Washington Post managed draw controversy and ire when it titled al-Baghdadi’s death report as “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48”. Well the Internet has run with the idea of terrible villains getting kind obituaries, and the results are pretty hilarious.

So how should villains of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars (like Joker, Thanos and Dark Vader, respectively) be remembered when they are gone? Check these parody obituaries for the likes of The Joker, Darth Vader, and Thanos, to see just how dark fans are getting with this inappropriately nice obituaries!

Thanos

“Rare Jewelry Collector” and “Controversial environmentalist” are pure gold, LOL. 

Darth Vader

I mean… Darth Vader did indeed bring peace to the galaxy. Granted, it was a only after living through and/or causing two lifetimes worth of war, but who’s counting? 

Emperor Palpatine

This one is upsetting mostly because it seems like it could easily be reapplied to the obituary of any number of current political leaders. 

Killmonger

“Self-Made Man” is another great spin on a making a villain’s backstory sound noble, and “advocate for home rule” is just downright creative trolling. 

The Joker

That’s right, Heath Ledger’s Joker wasn’t a psychotic murderer, he was just a talented street entertainer trying to help a broken city! Obvs! 

Wicked Witch of the West

 

The trolling has mutated beyond the Geek fandoms of Star Wars, DC and Marvel, and is now going fully viral with mainstream movie / TV references, as well. Wicked Witch dying from “Oversaturation” is a nice dig. 

The Night King

Game of Thrones‘ final season may have been divisive, but the entire fandom seems to be enjoying these kind of burns. 

Voldemort

The way this obit re-spins the Harry Potter mythos is just too perfect. 

Hans Gruber

The title Die Hard just makes this joke delicious on so many levels! 

Wil E. Coyote

At this point, people were just getting downright savage with the trolling! “Dies episodically” LOL! 

