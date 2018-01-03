Adam Warlock Returns to Marvel Universe With New Look

One of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe has made his return.

The Infinity Stones are reappearing throughout the Marvel Universe. Where the Infinity Stones are involved, Adam Warlock tends to follow.

The same holds true for the coming Infinity Countdown event. In the lead up to this epic Marvel story, three Infinity Stones have appeared. Wolverine has the Soul Stone. Captain Marvel possesses the Reality Stone. Star-Lord holds the Power Stone (well, not actually “holds.” It’s somehow grown as big as a building. But he’s keeping it secret and safe).

That leads to Adam Warlock. In Guardians of the Galaxy #150, Warlock awakens and realizes he’s dead. Not only is he dead, but he believes he is back in Soul World, the realm located inside the Soul Stone.

But it is possible not everything is as it seems. Warlock wanders Soul World and encounters a being that looks like an aging Gamora. Gamora was once a member of Warlock’s Infinity Watch and a prisoner of Soul World. Warlock helped her escape and she’s currently a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. So then who is the Gamora in Soul World?

This version of Gamora suggests that Warlock isn’t seeing this world for what it is. She says Soul World has always been a prison and Warlock its warden. She also says that there are others imprisoned there now.

Warlock claims that this being is not Gamora and that he does not recognize her. He leaves Soul World and emerges from his cocoon, which happens to be sitting on the throne room floor of Kang.

The issue ends there, with Kang telling Warlock that he’s “right on time” (Kang is always on brand). It seems that Kang the Conqueror will be involved in the coming “clash of stones” Warlock mentions. Will Warlock be his ally?

Warlock’s story will continue in the Infinity Countdown: Adam Warlock one-shot. The issue goes on sale February 7, 2018.

Infinity Countdown begins in earnest with Infinity Countdown Prime, on sale February 21st.