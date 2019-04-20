Adidas Shows Off Marvelous Captain Marvel Shoes In Official Photos

Marvel and adidas are collaborating on a new Heroes Among Us collection that combines superheroes with NBA and WNBA stars. The collection features superstars like James Harden, Candace Parker, John Wall, and more, and bringing in superheroes like Black Panther, Captain America, and Captain Marvel. The Marvel x adidas collection is just about ready to land in stores in just a few days, and now Adidas has released several new photos giving us an up-close look at the new Captain Marvel shoes, and as you can see, they look out of this world.

The Marvel x adidas Pro Vision Captain Marvel shoes feature Cap’s red, blue, and yellow color scheme with a white mid-sole. The heel has a mesh aesthetic and the blue tongue is emblazoned with the ACE logo. Carol’s trademark Hala Star logo is featured above the toe box and the laces are all red, but it gets better when you flip the shoe over and notice the red, blue, and yellow colors are also featured on the sole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shoes look pretty slick to be sure, and while they don’t go into Binary mode or come with a Goose, they really are the next best thing. The shoes are inspired by Captain Marvel and WNBA star Candace Parker, but the line also includes Iron Man (James Harden), Black Panther (Damian Lillard), Captain America (John Wall), and Nick Fury (Tracy McGrady).

You can check out more images of the Captain Marvel shoes on the next slide, and the official description of the shoes can be found below.

“These basketball shoes combine a streetball-inspired look with modern details. Designed with a midfoot cage for a locked-down feel, they feature flexible midsole cushioning for soft comfort as you attack the paint. The rubber outsole provides extra grip for quick cuts and pivots on the blacktop.”

You can check out the shoes right here, which will be released on April 26th.

H/T KicksOnFire

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Right Side

Left Side

Front Right

Back Right

Top Down

Bottom

Tongue

Heel

Toe Box