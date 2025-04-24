Marvel Reveals Identity of Mystery X-Force Member (& X-Men Fans Will Love It)

The biggest mystery coming out of X-Force has finally been revealed. X-Force was one of the many titles to launch in X-Men: From the Ashes, the new publishing initiative that saw Marvel relaunch the entire X-Men line of comics after the end of the Krakoa era. Forge is in charge of this iteration of X-Force, who are working together to identify world-ending problems and stop them before they happen. One of the members of Forge’s X-Force is a mysterious new character named Tank, whose identity has been kept a secret… until now! WARNING: Spoilers for X-Force #10, aka Legacy #300 below.

The main story of X-Force #10 comes from the creative team of Geoffrey Thorne, Marcus To, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. They’re fighting a new villain who is an alchemist terrorist named La Diabla, and her group called The Solution. La Diabla has been behind these world-ending problems, and her team also has fellow X-Man Colossus on it. What we learn later on is that this isn’t Colossus, but a shapeshifter named Zanda. Forge eventually leaves with La Diabla to help her build a resonator that Moses Magnum intends to use to wipe out humanity, taking mutantkind with them.

Luckily, the rest of X-Force arrive just in time. Tank wastes no time in removing his facial helmet, revealing his true identity as Piotr Rasputin, aka Colossus.

image credit: marvel comics

For reasons that are never fully explained, Colossus has been masquerading on X-Force as a made-up character. Perhaps it was simply to have one of the members of X-Force be a mystery hero? Or, Tank was intended to be another X-Man, and the creative team had to switch him out for Colossus at the last minute. Colossus has been missing from the X-Men line since From the Ashes started. So might as well put him on X-Force.

At least Colossus is back to being a hero in X-Force. His most recent appearance came as a villain opposing his old friend Logan in Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo’s Wolverine: Revenge. The limited series featured Colossus’ son Nikolai, who has his father’s mutant power to turn his skin into metal. Nikolai was out for revenge against Wolverine for killing his father many years ago, and was working with a disabled Sabretooth to accomplish this. Wolverine ultimately let Nikolai think that he killed Logan, which was his way of hopefully giving Nikolai a clear conscious to move on with his life and not be consumed with revenge.

As for Colossus and X-Force, they are able to stop La Diabla and save the world, even resurrecting their fallen teammate, Surge, in the process. Surge is back alive and is made up of pure plasma energy. While we don’t get to find out where Surge’s journey will go next, the rest of X-Force lets Forge know that they’re all quitting after everything he’s put them through.

This also marks the final issue of X-Force, which is celebrating its 300th issue. As popular as the franchise and team name are, there is bound to be another volume of X-Force sometime in the future.