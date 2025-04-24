Fantastic Four: First Steps Julia Garner Teases MCU Future (& Silver Surfer Movie)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Julia Garner opens up about her possible future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and potentially headlining a Silver Surfer spinoff movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress extensively discussed her role in this summer’s blockbuster and was asked about what could be next for the character. While Garner doesn’t know how Silver Surfer could factor into the franchise moving forward, she would be open to starring in a solo film. She believes the character has a lot of interesting potential to be explored in that kind of project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh my God, I wish I could answer that question, but I don’t have an answer, honestly,” Garner said when asked about her MCU future. “I was just happy to be a part of this movie. But we’ll see.”

On the topic of being game for a spinoff movie, Garner said, “A hundred percent, I would love to do that. The Silver Surfer is such a cool character, and I feel like it’s so rare to be presented with any sort of mystery in this day and age. So any kind of energy like that on screen, I know I want to see that, so that would be awesome if that happened.”

Audiences got their first look at Garner’s Silver Surfer in the official Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer that was released earlier this month. Garner is playing the Shalla-Bal version of the character. Garner’s casting was controversial in some circles, but her Silver Surfer is rooted in Marvel Comics history. While Norrin Radd (Shalla-Bal’s lover) is the best-known Silver Surfer, in the alternate reality of Earth-9997, Shalla-Bal becomes Galactus’ Herald instead.

Garner’s MCU future is unknown at the moment, but some of her First Steps co-stars know where they’ll appear next. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are among the 27 actors Marvel confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream event in late March.

Obviously, Silver Surfer’s MCU future depends on how the character’s story in First Steps unfolds, and Garner can’t get into those details yet. The character certainly has a rich history in the comics that would make for a solid foundation for a project. If Garner’s performance is a hit with fans, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel looked for a way to revisit the character at some point. A feature-length spinoff movie might not be in the cards (how Marvel’s slate unfolds post-Secret Wars remains to be seen), but perhaps there’s another avenue Marvel could explore. Silver Surfer could be the focus of a Disney+ series or a Special Presentation that dives deeper into her story.

Shalla-Bal has crossed paths with Doctor Doom in the comics, so maybe Garner will find herself in the ever-expanding Avengers: Doomsday ensemble. Marvel has stated that there are additional Doomsday casting announcements to be made at a later date. The studio might be holding off confirming Garner now to keep Silver Surfer’s fate in First Steps a mystery for now. There’s a lot of excitement about seeing Silver Surfer finally join the MCU, so hopefully Garner isn’t one and done.