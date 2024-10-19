Agatha All Along Reveals Who Put the Sigil on Billy (And You’ll Never Guess Who It Really Is)

Agatha All Along finally revealed who put that sigil on Billy and Marvel fans are shocked about the identity of that witch. Episode 6 of the MCU show explained that Lillia Calderu was the one to “put a sigil on that boy.” Yes, Patti Lupone’s character said those words earlier in Agatha All Along and now they’ve taken on a new meaning. During those earlier trials on The Witches’ Road, Joe Locke’s character was shrouded in secrecy as the other coven members couldn’t quite decipher his identity. However, Episode 6 makes it clear that Agatha really knew all along. Billy Maximoff is the product of the hex breaking down and the boy’s soul being bonded to poor William Kaplan’s body after a tragic car crash. Viewers can see that Calderu’s divination magic allowed her to see the catastrophe.

Confronted by that morbid future, Calderu decided to scrawl down a quick spell on a tile and slipped it into the boy’s coat pocket. Someone grabs his jacket and gets it back to Billy as they’re evacuating his bar mitzvah. As it would happen, the Westview Incident (i.e. The Hex from WandaVision) is happening nearby and the illusion is becoming unstable. Billy and his parents flee in their car and a general panic ensues among the people leaving the young man’s party. As they’re navigating the way home, the Kaplan family unsuspectingly drifts into oncoming traffic and Billy’s mother has to swerve to avoid a truck that is barrelling down on the family sedan. Unfortunately, that quick jerk of the steering wheel sends the car careening off the road and hits a tree. Which jumpstarts our narrative for Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along Reveals Who Put the Sigil on Billy

People are just so shook.

As the car sits with massive damage, both Kaplan’s parents are okay. But, their adolescent son is in rough shape. He was in the exact place to take the brunt of that crash into a tree. After his heart stopped beating, young Billy Maximoff’s soul swept into his body. Now bonded, William woke up yelling for his brother Tommy and was disoriented from not being in the Maximoff house in Westview. From there, he lives three years under a new identity with strange powers. Upon digging into the Westview anomaly, he figures out that Agatha Harkness is the person he should be looking for. Ralph Bohner cameos and mentions meeting Billy before and tells the kid about Tommy. Now, with that information, the young witch sets off to find his brother down The Witches’ Road.

Billy meets up with all the other witches as Agatha Harkness is assembling this coven and now viewers know that he’s met most of them before in random ways. He followed Jennifer Kale as an influencer, Alice was one of the emergency workers that saved him after the accident, Sharon called him a hooligan after breaking and entering, and Lillia Calderu worked at his bar mitzvah. It’s an interesting game to go back and think how this knowledge colors his interactions with each witch. (It also raises the possibility that he’s met Rio Vidal before too… Something to ponder as we continue!) There is also some wiggle room when it comes to interpretation here as we don’t see who returned Billy’s coat during the evacuation.

Is Billy’s Sigil Just A Misdirect For A Larger Mystery

Our Green Witch is hiding something.

Could Rio really be responsible for the sigil? It’s a little unlikely at the moment. It really feels like Calderu’s scrawling is your ultimate culprit. But, it also feels like Aubrey Plaza’s absence is there for a reason here. Her visage is obscured when we see the events from earlier in Agatha All Along from Billy’s perspective. Sure, we know he’s the long-lost Maximoff boy now. But, it sure does seem like director Jac Schaeffer and the creative team are hiding an even bigger reveal when it comes to Rio Vidal. This entire exercise is now feeling more like a red herring than ever. A sidequest devised to keep the fanbase focused on the red ball in one hand while the other picks your pocket. We’ll know more as Agatha All Along screeches towards that Devil’s Night finale.

