Agatha All Along Episode 6 Teases Trust Issues in New Clip (Exclusive)

Agatha All Along Episode 5 really shook the table and Marvel Studios dropped an exclusive preview of Episode 6 here on ComicBook. You can watch Agatha Harkness and Teen’s intense encounter leading into whatever challenges The Witches’ Road has for this bedraggled coven next. As regular viewers are still reeling from last week, things have gone a bit sideways for our favorite coven. Joe Locke’s character has been revealed as Billy Maximoff. He no longer looks up to Agatha the way he did when the series started. It was only a matter of time before the fan-favorite witch bared those fangs again. The scene above featuring Kathryn Hahn and her protege shows off just how mercurial her character can be. In the same breath, Agatha All Along’s fanbase has long suspected that there’s more to “Teen” than the show was letting on. This new clip should only heighten that feeling moving forward.

Billy and Agatha stand on the road, lit by a sickly yellow light. Both of them have been through the wringer on The Witches’ Road. Through multiple trials, the coven has escaped with heavy losses. However, this week finds these witches pushed to their limits. Teen tells his mentor that he will never trust her again after all that’s happened. Despite Agatha’s posturing, she needs him to finish out The Witches’ Road. So, they have to work together despite their fractured bond. In the same token, Agatha sees Teen as a naive child who never really grasped the consequences of what they were up against until right now. “Last one there is not a nice person” feels like quite a dig. But, then the younger boy hints there’s something evil lurking within him.

Agatha All Along‘s final chapters should be a hoot if there’s any indication. The series has been a mainstay on Disney+ during this Halloween season. Marvel Studios has reportedly seen its highest retention rate for a show ever with the latest MCU series. (If you’re reading this right now, you’re probably as hooked as the rest of us are.) Agatha All Along has also reignited Mephisto fever among fans who remember the hysteria of WandaVision. So, the theories are coming fast and furious on social media now too. Who knows where this Marvel series will end up going at this rate. Whatever the case, we’re in for one heck of a ride.

Agatha All Along Took The Gloves Off Last Week

Last week wasn’t the first time that Agatha All Along really shook up the fans, Episode 3 was a real doozy in multiple ways too. In that first trial on The Witches’ Road, the table had been set for some really gnarly stuff to go down. In order to let the viewers know how serious this was going to get, Mrs. Hart ended up getting killed off. A lot of WandaVision die-hards were shocked they would kill off Debra Jo Rupp’s character. Especially, because it happened so early in the run for Agatha All Along. Director Jac Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly that it was important for viewers to be aware that this series has some teeth. So far, the show is living up to that pedigree after the chaos of last week.

“It was so important early on when we figured out we’re doing the Witches’ Road, we’re doing this coven, the hilarious idea that we would bring a normie along,” Schaeffer began. “Debra Jo Rupp is a comedy genius. She can’t not be funny, but we do horror-comedy on the show. This show has teeth, and in the later episodes it goes to really dramatic places. It was important to signal that, it was important to make it clear that we’re not messing around, that people die in this show.”

“That we are theatrical, campy, broad, all the spectacle, all the fun, all the winking, all the meta, but that underneath it all, there is real grit to the story,” Schaeffer continued. “There is real meaning to it. I also think that is part of Agatha’s personality; she can do all the flamboyance, but she’ll cut you. It felt disingenuous to not really go there.”

