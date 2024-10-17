Agatha All Along Hilariously Brings Back One of the MCU’s Most Controversial Characters

Being a quasi-sequel series to WandaVision, Marvel’s Agatha All Along was bound to pick up most of that show’s loose plot threads at one point or another, at least when it came to Agatha or Westview. We’ve learned a lot about Agatha in the first five episodes of the show. In Episode 6, which was released on Wednesday night, fans got to see another one of those loose ends tied up, thanks to the return of one of the most controversial characters in MCU history: Ralph Bohner.

You remember Ralph. don’t you? A cliffhanger in an episode of WandaVision seemingly revealed the return of Wanda’s brother, Pietro, only this version wasn’t played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The character who appeared was played by none other than Evan Peters, who had portrayed Quicksilver in the Fox Marvel universe. This appearance indicated that the Fox X-Men characters were already starting to seep into the MCU and that the universes were potentially colliding, but the other shoe eventually dropped and Pietro was revealed to be nothing more than a creation by Agatha.

A lot of Marvel fans were furious about the reveal, mainly because of the Peters stunt-casting. In hindsight, it feels like a brilliant decision by Marvel to set up a big multiversal story only to pull the rug and remind everyone that WandaVision was never about that. But there are plenty of Marvel fans who disagree and still hate Ralph Bohner for it.

Well, if you’re a Ralph hater, we’re sorry to inform you that Bohner is officially back. Wednesday’s new episode of Agatha All Along focused entirely on Joe Locke’s “Teen,” who was revealed at the end of last week to be none other than Billy Maximoff. Episode 6 showed what led Billy to Agatha and the Witches Road (which we get into here). He needed a little help uncovering some of the truth about Westview, so he found someone online who claimed to have lived there during the Anomaly.

That person turned out to be none other than Ralph Bohner, who has become a total mess since we last saw him in WandaVision. He tells Billy that he ran away from WestView when he had the chance, so he remembers things that the rest of the townspeople don’t. That said, no one believes anything he says about his time in Westview because who would believe a man rambling about an entire town being locked inside their own bodies and forced to participate in sitcoms brought to life?

Ralph also reveals that Agatha essentially stole his life after he left. She took over his house, kept all of his things, and commandeered most of his existence, leaving him with nothing. Remember when she was wearing the Bohner family reunion shirt earlier in the season? He’s been trying to put his life back together, piece by piece, but it seems like he hasn’t had much luck doing so.

Letting Ralph be a guy on the brink of an absolute breakdown at all times allowed for Evan Peters to really bring out his comedic talents. This frustrated, fully realized version of Ralph Bohner was hysterical every second he was on screen, hopefully proving to a lot of fans out there that he always had the potential to be a fantastic MCU contributor.