Agatha All Along Fans Discover Massive Clue for Episode 6

Agatha All Along fans think they’ve figured out what’s coming in Episode 6, and Scarlet Witch fans should be excited. Episode 5 just revealed that Joe Locke’s Teen is Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy. So, social media has been buzzing since the moment the pictures of that crown hit the timeline. But, some fans have already tabbed Agatha All Along’s sixth episode as a flashback sequence for the young witch. Cross referencing promotional materials, they discovered the Episode Guide graphic that Marvel Studios put out before the premiere has Episode 6 circled in red ink. With Wanda Maximoff’s son now confirmed for the show, it would make sense to have the Scarlet Witch get mentioned in the upcoming episode. Viewers were left to ponder how much Billy knew about his parents and the origins of his powers. It looks like this week will provide some answers.

Episode 6 could very well explain how Billy even exists considering his status at the end of WandaVision. Back in that Disney+ series, fans learned that Wanda Maximoff had conjured her sons Billy & Tommy and a version of Vision with the destructive power of Chaos Magic. Upon lifting her spell from the town of Westview, the boys and their father disappeared. (Not before a doppelganger of Vision flew out into the larger MCU. Yeah, WandaVision was wild.) However, it’s established that other places in the multiverse have variants of Billy and Tommy. So, Wanda threatened to destroy every universe to be reunited with them and paid for it with her life. Maybe, Teen is a variant? Could it be Mephisto striking a bargain with the Scarlet Witch? Or is it something else entirely? We’re probably about to find out in Agatha All Along Episode 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Look at that red circle, pretty interesting!

The next installment of Agatha All Along is poised to set the table for the road to the series finale. We’ve already seen Billy in a crown, so we need to know where he came from and why he lured Agatha Harkness down The Witches’ Road. If Episode 6 is indeed a flashback to the path that led this boy here, it would go a long way to answering some important Scarlet Witch questions while simultaneously giving us some answers about why Agatha has been keeping him around. With the line of, “You’re so much like your mother” still bouncing around in everyone’s skulls, Marvel Studios could turn up the heat even higher if it decides to link back to Scarlet Witch with the upcoming episode. This is Agatha’s tale, but it’s become clear that she and Wanda Maximoff are intrinsically linked in the MCU. Billy has become a bridge for all of those connections to come into the light again.

Agatha All Along Has Been Teasing More Scarlet Witch Details

Agatha All Along Episode 6 is going to be a doozy.

For weeks, Agatha All Along has dangled those Scarlet Witch Easter eggs for anyone paying attention. A lot of MCU fans are fully locked into the WandaVision spinoff series because of the possibility of Wanda Maximoff returning. It isn’t the only reason, but it certainly hasn’t hurt matters. Director Jac Schaeffer knows that people really want more information about what’s going on with the Scarlet Witch. But, she’s encouraging them to remember that Agatha All Along is about Kathryn Hahn’s villain, not our favorite Avengers. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, she acknowledged the long shadow that Elizabeth Olsen’s character is casting over the show. It’s only natural the writer of WandaVision would be expected to help bring back an MCU favorite. Despite those thoughts, we’re focused on Agatha now.

“There was a lot of consideration. That’s a great way of articulating it: her shadow. Agatha is not a character who’s going to stand in anyone’s shadow. So this is emphatically Agatha Harkness’ show,” Schaeffer told the outlet. “However, we are in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda’s legacy has threads in this narrative. But, yeah, it is about Agatha. It’s about her journey, it’s about the truth of her, and that is very much our focus with the show.”

In everything leading up to Episode 6, that’s been true. While there have been overt references to Wanda Maximoff, the focus has stayed on Agatha Harkness and her familiar. But, as Joe Locke’s character revealed his identity this week, it’s only natural that fans might want to get some bread crumbs about the Scarlet Witch. While a full-blown cameo seems like a longshot at this point, there’s still some hope out there for any information that Marvel Studios sees fit to divulge. For now, the wait continues. But, Episode 6 could bring a ton of excitement if Teen’s backstory ends up explaining what’s going on with Wanda.

Do you think we get a big Scarlet Witch moment during the next Agatha All Along? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!