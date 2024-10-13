Agatha All Along: Episode 5 Snuck in Scarlet Witch Tease

Agatha All Along Episode 5 had the most overt Scarlet Witch tease during this week’s tensest moments. While “Teen” is arguing with Agatha Harkness about killing Alice Wu-Gulliver, the older witch tells Joe Locke’s character that “you’re so much like your mother.” When that happens, some sonically gifted Marvel fans detected a small snippet of Wanda’s Theme from WandaVision. If that’s not underlining who our beloved “Teen” is at this point, I don’t know what to tell you. So, clearly, Locke is playing Billy and will be the Marvel hero Wiccan by the end of this show. And, if Wanda Maximoff’s son is here, does she turn up by the end of the show? This is all wild stuff if you’re a big fan of the Scarlet Witch and hoping for a return before Avengers: Secret Wars. Agatha All Along’s theories just keep multiplying as the weeks go on.

Billy being on the board so early comes as a shock to a lot of Agatha All Along viewers. In the Disney+ model/format, the costume change or heroic entrance happens in the second to last episode usually. In introducing Locke as Wanda Maximoff’s long-lost son so early, the show managed to outsmart the fanbase because of those expectations. Billy telling Agatha that witches shouldn’t hurt other people for their own benefit draws a direct comparison to how the Scarlet Witch behaved in Westview during WandaVision as well. The MCU did gesture towards those facts during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and had Wanda sacrifice herself to save the multiverse. But, there’s still some examination that could happen there.

Bah Gawd, That’s Wanda’s Music!

Scarlet Witch’s return is something that’s taken over social media in the weeks that Agatha All Along has been on the air. The first episode of this series was not shy about tossing some very meta references to the audience. A red haired “Jane Doe” dressed just like Wanda Maximoff from her last MCU appearance? The name W. Maximoff on a library book card used as a toe tag? The red hair cascading down from the dead body in the morgue? Agatha and John Collins looking directly to camera when talking about how their victim got crushed? The Scarlet Witch teasing radiated off every frame. But, this takes things to another level. The viewer has to wonder if Agatha knew that Billy was Wanda’s son this whole time. If so, what does that mean for the Scarlet Witch’s MCU future. A great show continues to pile-on the mysteries at the halfway point.

Agatha All Along Reveals Wanda’s Son is Alive Somehow?

Wiccan is here. Is scarlet witch next???

This is far from the first week of Agatha All Along with a massive hint about Wanda Maximoff coming back. But, it is a concrete breadcrumb on the way to a Scarlet Witch resurrection. Everyone involved with this show has been asked about Elizabeth Olsen making her way back to Marvel multiple times. Including the actress herself! During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Olsen didn’t sound opposed to a future with the MCU. If she hasn’t heard about the fan buzz surrounding Agatha All Along yet, someone needs to tell her. It feels like the WandaVision fever is back in a massive way. All these hints probably should lead to a reveal at the end, but we’ll have to wait and see. Olsen is just hanging out like the rest of us from the sounds of things.

“I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don’t want to leave her side ever, I’m so grateful she’s here tonight,” Olsen said earlier this year. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). “We do think, ‘Gosh, we just gotta do it again!‘ We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back.”

So, for now, we all wait for the eventual Scarlet Witch return. After the events of Agatha All Along Episode 5, the chances of seeing the MCU favorite again feel like they’re sky high. Nothing is for certain until the bell sounds though. Previous Marvel Studios Television series have built up a ton of intrigue before the finales couldn’t quite tie everything up in a bow. This is the biggest positive for Agatha All Along, they’ve gotten the Billy/Wiccan reveal out of the way so that other theme and story beats could take their place at the ending. Without needing to address Joe Locke’s character as a big secret, we can get onto other business.

Do you think Scarlet Witch is coming back at the end of Agatha All Along?