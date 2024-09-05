Agatha All Along: Brad Winderbaum Details Choice to Make a WandaVision Spin-Off

As the first television series directly tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision has a very important place in the MCU. Coming right after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series helped propel the MCU into its next chapter and has become not only one of the most popular, but most talked about and discussed titles in the entire franchise. It's a hard act to follow, but in just a few weeks, fans will be headed back to Westview by way of Agatha All Along and, speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum explained why they chose to do a spinoff centering around Agatha.

"Well, it really comes down to Jac [Schaefer, showrunner]. And Jac brought that world to life in WandaVision. And Kathryn Hahn embodying that role, I mean, she became an icon on screen," Winderbaum said. "Agatha was always a side character. She's a villain in WandaVision. But like Wolverine showing up in an issue of Incredible Hulk, you never know what the audience is going to respond to. And Agatha was no different. So, as soon as Jac became inspired, we all just went down the road with her."

He also explained how the series connects to the rest of the MCU, specifically Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness which came after the events of WandaVision. According to Winderbaum, viewers don't necessarily need to see anything before Agatha All Along to dive into the journey.

"I mean, I would say that if you know the MCU, it might justify a few thigs that happen in kind of a prologue way," he said. "But if you're coming to it straight from WandaVision or you're coming to it, frankly, never having watched another Marvel show before, you get the information you need about the characters you need for the journey."

Executive Producer Mary Livanos Also Talked About Returning to Westview

Also speaking to ComicBook, Mary Livanos shed light on the creative experience of returning to Westview and where Agatha All Along picks up.

"I just love the corner of the Marvel universe that we created, which started in WandaVision, and it was really exciting to return to Westview," Livanos said. "I think we were all very invested to know what has Agatha Harkness been up to, after Wanda put her under that Nosy Neighbor spell to render her harmless. Agatha All Along picks up after the events of that, and we find that Agatha's been trapped in Wanda's spell, that has since been distorted after the events of Multiverse of Madness. My goodness. The spell has somewhat gone awry and Agatha has to break out of that. With the help of this mysterious goth teen, she's able to do so, and it's him who asked her to take him on the Witches' Road. She's missing her power. He wants his own, and so they form an unlikely partnership."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th.