Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn Reveals How the Show Changed

Agatha All Along’s Kathryn Hahn talked about how the Marvel series has changed over the course of its development. Rolling Stone asked if there had been any changes to the plans since Agatha All Along was announced. Hahn said that things had been fluid, as they always are in Hollywood. But, the basic beats of the story and the emotional guidestones remained the same. We can trust that the Witches Road, a mysterious “Teen” and Agatha Harkness getting her powers back were always going to be in the cards for this Disney+ show. WandaVision fans have been waiting a while for this, so their big day is almost here.

“These two shows were such living, breathing organisms. I had a movement teacher, the incredible Wesley Fata, who would say to us, “Champions adjust.” And that became a catchphrase between all of us — you always had to be very flexible, because it really did shift,” Hahn said. “And so you couldn’t even hold onto something very tightly. But I knew that the base arc, the important stuff, the emotional goal posts, were firmly in place. So the difference between reading it on the page and seeing it almost two years later was so minimal.”

What Can You Expect From Agatha All Along?

She’s back.

Here’s how Marvel describes the new show: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Agatha Harkness makes her grand return in Agatha All Along, streaming on Disney+ September 18.

