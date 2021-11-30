Kathryn Hahn Addresses Mephisto Theories for Agatha: House of Harkness

After WandaVision made its debut on Disney+ earlier this year, Marvel fans have been curious to see what the future holds for the series’ roster of characters. One of the most surprising continuations of the series is that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will be getting her own spinoff series, a “dark comedy” called Agatha: House of Harkness. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hahn broke her silence on House of Harkness — as well as whether or not the series could finally feature Mephisto, the devilish character who fans had speculated at length would appear in WandaVision.

“I keep hearing that,” Hahn explained. “I have no idea. That was like a big thing during WandaVision, but I have no, who knows. I mean, I think right now, like anything, like Marvel, I mean who knows it’s anything is probably possible, but like, I have never heard anything definitive about that at all.”

“I mean, I didn’t even know the title of the show until it was released to the public, like they keep it so tight,” Hahn added.

When asked who she would want to have hypothetically play Mephisto in House of Harkness, Hahn deflected to speaking about the excitement she feels playing Agatha.

“There is something that does feel so badass to be playing like, you know, we think of a witch, and you think of, immediately, you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous, because she’s complicated and she’s misunderstood,” Hahn added. “And all that stuff is a real turn on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more, very excited.”

In addition to House of Harkness, Hahn is also expected to portray Agatha in future MCU movies, although it is unclear which at this point.

“If I were to ever come back, there’s so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating,” Hahn said in a previous interview. “She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore.”