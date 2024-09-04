Agatha All Along Producer Mary Livanos Talks Bringing Westview Back

Agatha All Along arrives on Disney+ in just a matter of weeks, adding a spooky and surprising new entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series serves as a sequel of sorts to 2021's WandaVision, the MCU's Emmy-nominated inaugural Disney+ series. Not only does the series follow the continued adventures of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), but takes viewers back to the fictional town of Westview, where Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) placed all of its citizens under a hex. While speaking to ComicBook prior to Agatha All Along's premiere, Livanos shed some light on the creative experience of returning to Westview.

"I just love the corner of the Marvel universe that we created, which started in WandaVision, and it was really exciting to return to Westview," Livanos explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think we were all very interested to know what has Agatha Harkness been up to, after Wanda put her under that Nosy Neighbor spell to render her harmless. Agatha All Along picks up after the events of that, and we find that Agatha's been trapped in Wanda's spell, that has since been distorted after the events of Multiverse of Madness. My goodness. The spell has somewhat gone awry and Agatha has to break out of that. With the help of this mysterious goth teen, she's able to do so, and it's him who asked her to take him on the Witches' Road. She's missing her power. He has wants of his own, and so they form an unlikely partnership."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

