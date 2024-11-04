Agatha All Along Creator Tried to Bring in Another Fan-Favorite Marvel Character

One of the most beloved side characters in the Disney+ era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost took a trip down the Witches’ Road. Agatha All Along already had an all-star lineup of talent on the call sheet, with Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza starring alongside the likes of Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp. It appears there were plans for that crew to be joined by Patty Guggenheim, reprising her role as Madisynn from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

If you watched She-Hulk, you definitely remember Madisynn. You probably remember the character even if you didn’t watch Marvel’s She-Hulk TV series. Madisynn was a comedic breakout that launched a viral meme format back in 2022. She’s easily one of the most popular characters from the MCU over the last few years, and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer wanted Madisynn to be part of the coven that embarked on the journey down the Witches’ Road in the new series.

Speaking to The Ringer-Verse, Schaeffer revealed that there were plans to have Madisynn be part of the coven at the start of the series. However, thing ultimately didn’t work out because bringing in Madisynn didn’t make a whole lot of narrative sense.

“[We wanted] to get Madisynn on the Witches’ Road, but it just didn’t work. It was shoehorning,” Schaeffer explained.

In order to get Madisynn on the Witches’ Road with the rest of the coven, the creative team would’ve had to figure out how to get her over to Westview, and then how she could naturally stumble into the action. The amount of hoops you’d have to jump through to make it feel like anything other than fan service likely kept Madisynn’s appearance from becoming a reality.

It does make you wonder, though, if the inclusion of Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart checked the same boxes as Madisynn would have. She’s a hilarious fan-favorite returning character that isn’t at all a witch, but does provide the entire situation with some comedic relief. Unlike Madisynn, Mrs. Hart was already stationed in Westview, still residing in the same place she did during WandaVision. Bringing her into the mix made total sense and wouldn’t raise a single eyebrow; it just felt natural to have her be a part of the story.

If that’s the case, maybe Madisynn missing out on Agatha All Along is for the best. We all want to see more Madisynn in the MCU at some point, but Mrs. Hart was a better (and potentially even funnier) fit for the story of Agatha All Along.