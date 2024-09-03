Agatha All Along Creator Addresses Marvel Studios’ Plans To Scale Back on Projects

This year has been an interesting one for Marvel Studios as Deadpool & Wolverine marks the company’s only theatrical film release of 2024. Meanwhile, Echo and Agatha All Along are the only live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney+ this year. It was announced in May that Disney plans to reduce Marvel’s output of shows and movies in an attempt to put quality over quantity. While this strategy has mostly been met with positivity, it does make us wonder if shows like Echo and Agatha All Along would exist if they had been pitched in this new era. A Hawkeye spinoff and a WandaVision spinoff are great ideas, but they’re also quite niche compared to big projects like Deadpool & Wolverine. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Agatha All Along creator, Jac Schaeffer, and we brought up Marvel’s plan to scale back on projects. We asked the creative if she thinks it could stop fun, smaller characters like Agatha from getting their time to shine in the future.

“Oh, well you made an interesting point,” Schaeffer began. “Yeah, I agree with you. I think things have shifted in Marvel’s mission, and I think that if it was right now in the question of, ‘Do we greenlight an Agatha show?’ I think it wouldn’t be a lock necessarily because of their current methodology.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But there’s a lot about both WandaVision and Agatha All Along where I feel like I got away with something or got something in under the wire or pulled one over on people,” she continued. “So we always feel like the weirdos in the corner, and I love that and embrace that. And from the actors to behind the scenes, I think everybody is down with that vibe of ‘How weird can we be?’”

During the chat, Schaeffer also addressed connecting Agatha All Along to the greater MCU.

“This very much stands on its own. It is about Agatha,” she explained. “And I think in any MCU property, there are threads that connect because that’s what we do. But yeah, it’s my hope that the reach will extend. But I believe that this show itself is satisfying the same way WandaVision was. It was an experience to be had and we’re trying to do the same with this one.”

You can watch our interview with Schaeffer at the top of the page. Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the cast and producers of Agatha All Along. The new series premieres on Disney+ on September 19th.