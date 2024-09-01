Deadpool & Wolverine Crosses $600 Million at Domestic Box Office During Slow Labor Day Weekend

Earlier this week, it was reported that Deadpool & Wolverine would be the top earner at the box office during its sixth weekend in theaters and pass another milestone along the way. Well, the results are in and the Marvel Studios movie is the winner of the Labor Day weekend box office. The movie has officially surpassed $600 million domestically, becoming only the 16th movie in history to make that much stateside. While Deadpool & Wolverine had a successful weekend, it was a slow time at the box office overall.

Much like Memorial Day weekend earlier this year, Labor Day weekend proved to be a lackluster time for theaters. Deadpool & Wolverine earned an additional $15.2 million over the weekend (its weekend total through Monday’s holiday is estimated to reach $19.5 million.) Deadpool & Wolverine‘s official new total is $603.8 million in North America and $1.25 billion globally.

With one exception, all of the weekend’s top five earners were returning films. The second-place earner this weekend was Alien: Romulus, which added $9.3 million to its total over the weekend (its weekend total through Monday’s holiday is estimated to reach $11.5 million.) So far, the Alien film has made $91 million domestically and $283.5 million worldwide. In third place was It Ends With Us, which earned an additional $7.4 million over the weekend (its estimated total through Monday is $9.5 million). The romantic drama has made $135.8 million in North America and $283.7 million worldwide.

In fourth place at the box office was Reagan, the new biopic starring Dennis Quaid as the former president. The film earned $7.4 million with an estimated $9.2 million total through Monday. In fifth place was Twisters, which reopened in 4DX theaters. The sort-of sequel added $7.1 million to its total (estimated $8.7 million through Monday). After seven weeks in theaters, Twisters has earned $259.6 million domestically and over $351 million worldwide.

Other new releases had rough openings. The sci-fi horror movie Afriad came in ninth place with $3.7 million (an estimated $4.4 million through Monday) while Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood’s 1992 opened to $1.3 million (an estimated $1.65 million through Monday).

Currently, Inside Out 2 remains the highest earner of the year. Stay tuned for more updates about the 2024 box office.