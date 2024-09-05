Agatha All Along: Debra Jo Rupp Was "Stunned" to Return After WandaVision

When Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on September 18th, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness will make her glorious return, but that's not the only familiar face fans will see when they return to Westview. Debra Jo Rupp is also returning. Rupp first appeared in WandaVision as Sharon Davis, aka "Mrs. Hart" and, in Agatha All Along she's the "green witch" Agatha needs for her coven. But while fans will be excited to see Rupp return, speaking with ComicBook Rupp said that she was shocked to be coming back after her time on WandaVision.

"Shocked. I was just completely, I was stunned," Rupp said. "I was shocked. I was really excited, and I was told about the witch part, so I was all in, just all in. I had no idea what was going to happen to Sharon, but I was all in."

In terms of what to expect from Rupp's character in Agatha All Along, we don't really know too much just yet. A recently released featurette gave the hint about Sharon being the green witch as it showed Agatha assembling the coven and seeking out witches with specific abilities and facets that she needed in order to embark on the Witches' Road. She's joined by Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke rounding out the rest of Agatha's coven.

Mary Livanos Talks Returning to Westview for Agatha All Along

Speaking with ComicBook, series executive producer Mary Livanos also spoke about going back to Westview for Agatha All Along and how the series picks up both from the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and how the latter informs things going forward.

"I just love the corner of the Marvel universe that we created, which started in WandaVision, and it was really exciting to return to Westview," Livanos explained. "I think we were all very interested to know what has Agatha Harkness been up to, after Wanda put her under that Nosy Neighbor spell to render her harmless. Agatha All Along picks up after the events of that, and we find that Agatha's been trapped in Wanda's spell, that has since been distorted after the events of Multiverse of Madness. My goodness. The spell has somewhat gone awry and Agatha has to break out of that. With the help of this mysterious goth teen, she's able to do so, and it's him who asked her to take him on the Witches' Road. She's missing her power. He has wants of his own, and so they form an unlikely partnership."

What to Expect From Agatha All Along

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero. The series debuts on September 18th on Disney+.