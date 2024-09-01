Agatha All Along: New Poster Showcases Agatha’s Whole Coven

September is finally here, which means it’s officially the month of Agatha Harkness. Agatha All Along is premiering on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, and Marvel Studios has been teasing the show with lots of fun content this weekend. Between exciting new trailers and spooky featurettes, Marvel fans are ready to meet Agatha’s coven. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Agatha All Along also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Today, Marvel shared a new poster featuring all of the show’s main players.

“Tricks and trials await 😈 Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, streaming September 18 on @disneyplus,” Marvel Studios captioned the post. You can view the poster below:

Kathryn Hahn Explains How Agatha All Along Has Changed Since First Being Announced:

Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ Marvel series Agatha All Along.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hahn opened up about how the show changed during its development, noting that both WandaVision and Agatha All Along were “such living, breathing organisms.”

“These two shows were such living, breathing organisms. I had a movement teacher, the incredible Wesley Fata, who would say to us, ‘Champions adjust.’ And that became a catchphrase between all of us — you always had to be very flexible, because it really did shift,” Hahn explained.

“And so, you couldn’t even old onto something very tightly. But I knew the base arc, the important stuff, the emotional goal posts, were firmly in place. So, the difference between reading it on the page and seeing it almost two years later was so minimal,” she added.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.