Who Is Teen in Agatha All Along? Our Best Theories

Even before Agatha All Along debuted on Disney+, there was one character that fans already had theories about. That character would be Joe Lock's mysterious Teen. From the jump, fans have been trying to figure out who the character is, especially since he doesn't have a given name — that fans are aware of — outside of Agatha simply calling him Teen and then there's that mysterious M-shaped sigil keeping his lips sealed when it comes to his identity. Now that we're three episodes into the series, those theories are getting even more interesting, too. After all, the series did just name drop Mephisto this week finally giving fans a little win after all those Mephisto theories from WandaVision. But while there are a couple of theories that seem to be taking even further hold, there are some other characters that Teen might turn out to be — and we're rounding up all our best theories. Now, we've been down this road before with all the Mephisto theories in WandaVision so as we embark on this, our own Witches' Road journey if you will, we should probably keep in mind that none of these may end up being the answer. And, on top of that, showrunner Jac Schaeffer has already suggested that we might need to look beyond that sigil for other clues to who Teen really is. But half the fun of a Marvel show is trying to figure out the puzzle before its revealed so here are all our best theories about who Teen actually is and trust us, some of them are a little out there but could be a crazy twist.

1. Billy Kaplan/Wiccan (Photo: Marvel's Young Avengers and Agatha All Along's Teen, played by Joe Locke - Marvel Comics) Let's start with the big one first: Teen is really Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, the older and reincarnated version of Billy Maximoff, Wanda's son who was erased from existence — at least in this reality — at the end of WandaVision when Wanda released Westview from the Hex. Billy is the theory that, for many, has the most legs at this point, especially thanks to the way some of the marketing appears to be leaning into it. We're looking at you, Teen character poster.

2. Nicholas Scratch A newer contender in our theory showdown, since the reference to Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along's first episode — and the reference to Agatha having had a son in this week's episode — many fans are starting to wonder if Teen is Nicholas. In comics, he's Agatha's son who grows up to be a rival for Agatha once she leaves the secret New Salem community and he grows up to become their leader. In terms of Agatha All Along, one of the big clues that Teen could be Nicholas simply is his fixation on Agatha. This is a young man who fangirls over her to an extent and has done quite a bit of research on Agatha lore and sought her out specifically because he wanted to walk the Road. Maybe he's Nicholas and is seeking to make his way back to his mother somehow and while walking the Road will grant them things at the end, perhaps for Teen the journey and reconnection to this lost part of himself is as much the goal as anything else.

3. Mephisto What, you didn't think we'd have a Mephisto theory? Please, of course we have a Mephisto theory. Episode 3 finally brought the devil into the MCU thanks to a namedrop made by Jennifer Kale, but if there's one thing we know for sure, well, speak of the devil and he doth appear. Or maybe he's been here the whole time and we didn't realize it. Teen could be Mephisto undercover — that mysterious sigil could just be a way to manipulate Agatha into questioning who he is and getting the wrong idea and, thus, not suspect his real identity.

4. AU Agatha Harkness Let's get weird for a moment (this is Marvel, after all.) So, we already know that this is a multiverse and there are different versions of people in different realities within the multiverse. What if the mysterious Teen is from one of those other realities and, more than that, is another version of Agatha herself? It certainly wouldn't be the first time we've seen a gender-swapped version of a character from somewhere in the multiverse — Sylvie from Loki, anyone? — so the idea isn't completely out there. The real question would be why there were here now and what their endgame is. Maybe walking the Road is their only way back home. And, of course, from an overall story perspective, it comes down to a matter of how Teen being an AU Agatha would serve the bigger picture and while we're still pretty early on in the story, things don't quite seem to be shaping up for this one to be our best bet.

5. Hiram Shaw Here's another one that seems like a major curveball. In the comics, Hiram Shaw was the Earth's Sorcerer Supreme and Reverent in Salem in 1692, a role he took up when the previous man to hold it got themselves banished for witchcraft. Hiram believed that Abigail Harkness was a witch and forbade his son from seeing her, something his son disobeyed. Of course, when Hiram was warned by Dormammu that bad things were going to happen to his family and Hiram refused his offer of protection, his wife Sarah Shaw ended up dead. Hiram blamed Abigail, sentenced her to death for witchcraft and the whole thing ended with Abigail ending up revealing her witch nature and killing the townspeople with fire after Hiram sent them after her. In terms of Agatha All Along, we know some things went down for Agatha in Salem 1693 so it wouldn't be such a stretch for the series to adapt pieces of Hiram's story into things. One of the things Hiram was very powerful in was creating illusions — maybe Teen is just an illusion and he's really Hiram with a centuries old grudge and now he's back when Agatha is at her weakest.

6. Wanda Another pretty out there theory, but we've seen this one pop up a few times. What if Teen is Wanda? It could be a matter of Teen being a variant but could also be something slightly more sinister. We've been told Wanda died, but we've never actually seen her body — yes, yes, I know we saw the body in episode 1 but we never saw her face. What if Agatha is still very much stuck in Wanda's spell and is merely manifesting as this mysterious Teen as a way to check to see if it's holding? Certainly could explain why Teen's fingers were black in episode 1 and more than that would provide an incredible twist as well as a way to bring back the character without necessarily involving Elizabeth Olsen (for now).