Agatha All Along Creator Talks Using a Big Wanda Comic Storyline For Agatha

Agatha All Along is debuting later this month, and fans know from the trailers that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is headed down an adventure on The Witches’ Road. The ionic location was first introduced in James Robinson’s Scarlet Witch (Vol. 2) #3 in 2016, and served as an important part of Wanda Maximoff’s story. In the comic, the road is a place only sorcerers can tread, and Wanda takes the path with Agatha – who is now a ghost – by her side. Of course, fans expect The Witches’ Road’s MCU appearance to be quite different. First of all, there’s been no indication that Elizabeth Olsen will be showing up in the series as the Scarlet Witch. Second, we last saw Agatha very much alive in Westview at the end of WandaVision. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Agatha All Along creator, Jac Schaeffer, and we asked about the choice to use a big Wanda storyline for Agatha.

“Yeah, of course, we’re in the WandaVision universe,” Schaeffer explained when we asked what it was like taking such an important part of Wanda’s story and removing her. “We’re in that corner of the MCU sandbox, but this is very much, as you say, Agatha’s show. She would not have it any other way. And she’s my focus and our focus. And so yeah, the launch of this is all about, ‘Who is this woman really?’ And she is a mystery unto herself. And I love to make these puzzle box shows and to focus it on Agatha… Yeah, it’s all there.”

Elizabeth Olsen Wanted The Witches Road in the MCU:

Wanda and Agatha going to The Withches’ Road in James Robinson’s Scarlet Witch comic.

Back in 2022, ComicBook interviewed Elizabeth Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and she said she had hoped the MCU would include The Witches’ Road in the future.

“I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don’t know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don’t follow what their plans are,” Olsen explained. “I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they’re not announced. And so, I don’t. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they’re from ‘Witches Road,’ as she’s aging and decaying, while using her power and there’s something in that, this older woman, who’s aging from her power, that I’m interested in. And I don’t really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old.”

While chatting with Kathryn Hahn ahead of the release of Agatha All Along, we brought up our previous interview with Olsen and asked if Hahn had spoken to her about the details of the spinoff.

“I actually don’t know if she knows, but we texted yesterday,” Hahn revealed during D23 weekend. “I texted her to be like, ‘Oh, I’m thinking about you nonstop. I love you.’ Because she was such good introduction and welcome to this world. So it was really sweet to have a connection on the eve of all this press. But I don’t know if she knows about it. I don’t know what she knows about the show.”

“I think Mary [Livanos] and Jac [Schaeffer] were sending her photos during production,” Hahn added.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more from our Agatha All Along interviews.