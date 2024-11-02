Agatha All Along Showrunner Says Lack of Post-Credits Scene Was a “Marvel Decision”

Marvel fans have come to expect one thing from an MCU television show or movie and that’s a post-credits scene, but when the end of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series Agatha All Along rolled around there was nothing. All the Kathryn Hahn-starring series had to offer fans was the actual credits — which were pretty cool — but no additional scenes to tease what’s next or keep fan imaginations running wild with theories. Now, series showrunner Jac Schaeffer reveals to Variety that while she did have ideas and even wrote some, Marvel made the call to not have a post-credit scene.

“That’s a Marvel decision,” Schaeffer said. “I know nothing more than that.”

She added, “Yes, I wrote a number of tags, because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. I think some of my best writing is in the tags that were never made. I should have a little binder of my tags. They’re so fun to write, because you’re writing the promise without having to deliver on anything. They’re the best. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren’t going to do a tag on this show. That doesn’t affect my work, or my vision for the show.”

However, while Agatha All Along didn’t end up having a tag or a post-credits scene, the show did leave things in a place where many more stories are possible. The finale saw Agatha (Hahn) become a ghost — after having largely sacrificed herself to Death (Aubrey Plaza) to spare Billy (Joe Locke) in the penultimate episode — and step into the role of a guide for Billy as they head out into the world as a coven of two to find his brother, Billy. That search for Tommy, especially when connected to the fact that the larger MCU has already introduced several members of Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers team, could be setting up for a future story or project for Marvel that officially brings the team to screen.

A Second Season of Agatha All Along Is Unlikely

Even with the lack of post-credits scene and an ending that sets up a whole new stage of storytelling, at this point it seems unlikely that there will be a second season of Agatha All Along. The series was advertised as a miniseries for Disney+ which means that there wouldn’t necessarily be plans for a second season. There’s also already another WandaVision spinoff featuring Vision in the works so continuing the story set up in Agatha All Along for more episodes might not necessarily make the most sense. Much like WandaVision lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along could, instead of an additional season, lead into a larger project — such as the aforementioned Young Avengers, should Marvel go that direction. There is also the possibility of things leading into the rumored Doctor Strange 3 film as well or even a Wanda-centric movie, though Schaeffer has said that she knows “nothing of a Wanda movie, that’s what I can tell you.” That, of course still leaves Wanda’s actual fate a big question for fans — the Scarlet Witch didn’t make an appearance in the Agatha All Along series despite many fan theories suggesting it — and it’s one that hopefully will get an answer eventually.

Agatha All Along — without a post-credits scene — is now streaming on Disney+.