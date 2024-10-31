Does Agatha All Along Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Marvel fans fully expect a post-credits scene whenever a new movie or TV show in the MCU arrives, and the Disney+ series Agatha All Along is no different. Though previous Marvel Studios TV shows on the streamer have had scenes in the credits in various episodes, Agatha All Along has not had any up to this point. With a two-episode series finale now streaming the question has to be asked and considered, does Agatha All Along‘s series finale have a post-credits scene? Spoilers follow!

In short, the answer is no. There is no post-credits scenes in either of the final two episodes of Agatha All Along. This arrives in contrast to a few other Marvel shows on Disney+ including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, all of which had credits scenes. Agatha All Along joins Secret Invasion as being one of the only Marvel shows with no credits scenes in any episodes.

Just because Agatha All Along doesn’t have a post-credits scenes doesn’t mean that the series doesn’t tease a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the series wraps up, Agatha has died but has become a ghost, however she has a new role, guiding Billy in their new coven with a very specific mission at hand, finding his brother Tommy.

Agatha All Along may not have a post-credits scene but the series clearly sets up what’s next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Billy searching for his brother Tommy, Marvel Studios could not more obviously be hinting at the fact that the Young Avengers are coming. As Marvel fans may recall, the team was previously alluded to at the end of The Marvels when Kamala Khan decides to start a group of her own, moving to recruit Kate Bishop to the team.

In the pages of Marvel Comics the Young Avengers team has naturally included Billy/Wiccan, Tommy/Speed, Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, and America Chavez, with other members including Iron Lad, Kid Loki, Hulkling, Prodigy, Patriot, Noh-Varr, and others. Though Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel hasn’t been a member of the Young Avengers, she has appeared on the Champions, which is a similar team and one that may inspire the MCU team in the end as well. It’s unclear who might make it on the team when the Young Avengers finally do appear in the MCU, but Kamala Khan, Billy, Tommy, and Kate Bishop are all very safe bets.

To date Agatha All Along has been publicized as a mini-series for Disney+, with no indication from Marvel Studios that this plan has changed, so it seems unlikely that a second season of the show will ever get made, perhaps another reason why a post-credit scene wasn’t used.

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.