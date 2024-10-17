Agatha All Along Explains Why Billy Is Walking The Witches’ Road

Agatha All Along Episode 6 “Familiar by Thy Side” was the much-needed flashback episode, which explains how Billy Maximoff went from being a little superpowered boy conjured up by Wanda Maximoff’s Hex powers, to a powerful magic-user of young adult age. Not only did we get caught up on how Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) got to this point, but we also got to know why he decided to walk the infamous Witches Road with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), after freeing her from his mother Wanda’s enchantment spell.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Agatha manages to save herself (and only herself) from Billy’s attack on the coven at the end of Episode 5. After pulling herself free from the mud pit, Agatha interrogates/instigates Billy to explain what he’s after at the end of the Witches Road. Billy won’t give up his reason, but Agatha sniffs it out by process of elimination: not his mom (Scarlet Witch), not his dad (The Vision), but his twin brother Tommy.

Billy reveals that after having his “soul” possess the freshly dead boy Billy Kaplan, he can still hear his brother’s soul calling to him from somewhere he can’t determine. He plans to get to the end of the Witches Road to find “what’s missing,” which (to him) is Tommy. Agatha is a means to an end for Billy, who fully remembers his time both befriending and battling her in Westview and knows not to trust her.

This Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff/Wiccan origin mirrors the character’s convoluted Marvel Comics history, in which he and Tommy are at first magical conjuring aby Wanda that are eventually revealed to be shards of the devil Mephisto’s soul. Even though the twins are erased (or reclaimed by Mephisto) they are reborn into the world in physical bodies years before Wanda and Vision ever got together, growing up separately as “Billy Kaplan” and “Thomast Shephard.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Billy get to the end of the Witches Road with Agatha and find out that Tommy is already reincarnated on Earth (thereby setting up Wiccan’s next mission in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Or, Billy gets to the end of the road and gets his wish, and Tommy is brought back, setting up something like the “Children’s Crusade” arc from the comics, which saw Wiccan (Billy), Speed (Tommy) and their Young Avengers teammates go on the hunt for Scarlet Witch so that she can help Billy gain control over his powers. That storyline revealed Wanda to be a prisoner of Doctor Doom, and included many of the major characters related to Scarlet Witch, like her father Magneto, brother Quicksilver, and former beaus Vision and Wonder Man. With MCU fans still wanting Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch back in the franchise, it seems like a smart direction to take with this storyline.

Agatha All Along streams new episodes Wednesday nights on Disney+.