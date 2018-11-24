Colossus Loses an Arm in Age of X-Man

Marvel Comics has released the first solicitations for the Age of X-Man line of miniseries. These include the solicitation and cover for The Marvelous X-Men #1, which reveals Colossus will lose an arm in this new “perfect world.”

The synopsis teases that the Age of X-Man takes place in a utopian world where hatred and mistrust of mutants are forgotten. The star superhero team of this world is the X-Men. The team’s lineup consists of Jean Grey, Storm, X-23, Nature Girl, Magneto, Nightcrawler, X-Man himself, and Colossus.

The cover to the issue reveals the Colossus has somehow lost the lower half of his left arm. Take a look below:

Here’s the synopsis for the issue:

It seems likely that whatever caused Colossus’ injury will be revealed at some point in the series’ five-issue run. For now, fans will just have to wait for the Age of X-Man to begin.

The Marvelous X-Men is just one of several new Age of X-Men series revealed by Marvel.

Age of X-Man: The Marvelous X-Men #1 goes on sale in February. Full solicitation text follows.

AGE OF X-MAN: THE MARVELOUS X-MEN #1 (of 5)

LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON (W) • MARCO FAILLA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY VICTOR HUGO

Connecting variant cover by InHyuk Lee

SECRET VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ENTER THE AGE OF X-MAN!

The perfect heroes for a perfect world! The X-Men have helped make the world into a utopia where living in fear and hatred is a thing of the past. All people are united under the banner of mutantkind, and all of mutantkind idolizes the X-Men. Jean Grey! Colossus! Storm! X-23! X-Man! Nature Girl! Magneto! And of course, the amazing Nightcrawler! When danger threatens the world, the Marvelous X-Men set things right for the good of all. And no one dares say otherwise.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99