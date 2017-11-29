‘Agent Carter’ Heads To Hulu

Agent Carter is officially headed to Hulu.

Hulu today announced that it has acquired the exclusive subscription streaming rights the entire series run of the Marvel Television and ABC series, which was set in the post-World War II era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series was inspired by star Hayley Atwell’s portrayal of SSR Agent Peggy Carter in the films Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as the Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter short.

The series began in 1946 and finds Peggy struggling to adjust to post-war society, where she is marginalized by men returning from the war even within the SSR. She’s given an escape from desk duty when Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) is framed for selling deadly weapons. He asks Peggy to clear his name and lends her his butler, Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy) to assist her.

Peggy risks her career and her life by sticking her neck out for Stark but begins to wonder if Howard is really as innocent as he claims.

Agents Carter stars Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, James D’Arcy as Edwin Jarvis, Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, A Cinderella Story) as Agent Jack Thompson, Enver Gjokaj (Dollhouse) as Agent Daniel Sousa and Shea Whigham (\American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Chief Roger Dooley.

Agent Carter ran for two seasons before being canceled by ABC. The second season saw Agent Carter going up against the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the villain Madame Masque, played by Wynn Everett.

Hulu is also home to the Marvel Television original series Runaways. Who knows? If there’s enough streaming interest in Agent Carter on the platform maybe they could be convinced to invest in a revival.