Avengers: Doomsday Gets a Surprising Update From Marvel Boss

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will begin its first day of filming on Monday, April 28th. The movie has already gone into production, but during a press conference on Sunday, Feige shared the added detail that cameras are about to start rolling. That puts the movie on pace for its target release date of May 1, 2026, and it creates opportunities for more news to trickle out of the set. It’s a busy time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Thunderbolts* hitting theaters in the U.S. on Friday, and while we’re all seated, the Avengers will be at work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Avengers movies are always about incredible actors. who’ve never met before on screen, meeting for the first time and interacting in ways that they’ve never interacted before,” Feige said, according to a report by CBR. “That’s my favorite part of Avengers movies. There’s already been a little taste of that with some people sitting here [in the Thunderbolts* cast], and we officially start [filming Avengers: Doomsday] on Monday. So that’s what’s next for us, and it’s very exciting. Day one is Monday.”

While the Avengers title and its big crossover event are obviously the main headline for most people, there are still a lot of open questions and chances for surprises before we get there. In addition to Thunderbolts*, we have The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters on July 25th, 2025. Meanwhile, on the TV side we have Ironheart coming on June 24th, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6th, and Wonder Man expected sometime in December. There’s also the animated series Marvel Zombies coming on October 3rd, and considering that we are watching the Multiverse Saga, it’s possible that the cartoon will play a role in the greater story.

We know that the main cast members of Thunderbolts* and First Steps are all included in Doomsday, so we should pay close attention to those movies for hints about what’s coming in the first crossover event. However, the cast is already so big that even fans who have watched every single MCU title may need some refreshers to keep everything straight in their heads.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production and begins filming on Monday, April 28th. Thunderbolts* is the next MCU title hitting theaters on Friday, May 2nd. Previous movies and TV shows are streaming now on Disney+.