The Internet Reacts to ‘Agents of SHIELD’ 100th Episode

The 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD that packed in many epic moments over the course of its runtime, bringing Phil Coulson’s story full circle while also promising more to come as Season 5 ends.

After the team returned from the future, the Kree monoliths were destroyed in the basement of the Lighthouse, causing a tear in the space-time continuum. A dimension that feeds on fear began plucking the team’s greatest enemies out from their minds, bringing villains like Lash and Hive back for another round.

But the issue with the fear dimension was only one of the major developments, as two fan-favorite characters finally tied the knot. And then there was the return of J. August Richards as Deathlok.

The episode encapsulated everything that fans love about the series, providing epic Marvel action for the small screen. And many were rightly freaking out over the various reveals.

Read on below to see the best fan reactions to the 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD.

let’s be real here: deke would eat a tide pod if he saw one #SHIELD100 — kara | #CoulsonLives (@jeffreysmaces) March 10, 2018

The only thing came to coulson’s mind when he thought that he’s still on the surgery table after the avengers events was Tony Looking out for him.



Because he’s knows that Tony cared so much about him. #SHIELD100 pic.twitter.com/xJzjTcJDHD — RODY ⚡️ (@StaarksHeart) March 10, 2018

Fitzsimmons are goals and I hope their last names are just combined and Coulson is dad goals and this show is tearing my heart to pieces and slowly stitching it back together @AgentsofSHIELD #shield100 — Kayla Williamson (@orangekmw) March 11, 2018

“What are the odds there’s a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man down there?” – Phil Coulson, proving he might just be afraid of 50-foot marshmallow monstrosities. #SHIELD100 https://t.co/58zECuUHF4 — Troy Benjamin (@TroyStillPlays) March 11, 2018

Damn #SHIELD100 was an emotional roller coaster! But I was kind of disappointed that @DoveCameron didn’t appear in the episode… but it was still great… and sad… and lovely… and funny, and a lot of other adjectives — Who Knows (@WhoKnow35813160) March 11, 2018

I don’t think I’ve EVER tweeted this much before….so yes, as you can see. If you put a pairing through the absolute ringer and then actually DELIVER true and honest REWARD for fans and VALUE viewers this much…You got caring TV creators. I’m amazed. #SHIELD100 #FitzSimmons pic.twitter.com/IjhjJ2ryXe — Juliet (@greenleo1) March 11, 2018

AoS is honestly the only show I’ve ever watched where I am emotionally attached to every one of the main characters, and the idea of losing one of them is devastating. S/O to the brilliant writers and actors for bringing these amazing characters to life #SHIELD100 #AgentsofSHIELD — Kaydee (@AdamantiumHeart) March 10, 2018

