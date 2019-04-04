‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star J. August Richards Reflects on Episode 100

In the midst of larger-than-life adventures across the cosmos, the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD was also home to the series’ 100th episode, a milestone few television shows ever reach. Hosting the long-awaited wedding of Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), it also included the surprising return of Deathlok (J. August Richards) to the show.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Richards and talk all things SHIELD and Deathlok. Among responding to an ongoing fan campaign to get his character a feature film, Richards also took a quick second to chat about on the opportunity of returning for the important episode.

“Honestly, when I did the pilot — and obviously it’s a pilot so you don’t know if there are going to be more episodes or not — I truly went into the experience believing that it was a one-off character,” Richards says. “I appeared several times throughout the course of the run. When episode 100 came up, how did I find out about that? Honestly, I think I found about it through my manager because I was in Atlanta at the time shooting the last series that I did, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

“It was really a matter of negotiating the days off in order to be able to do it, but I just had to do it,” the actor continues. “I was like, what a perfect full circle moment to come back in the 100th episode, and I was so … I was really honored that they asked me to do it. I loved what I had to do. It was so cool playing the two different characters. It was a really special experience.

Richards was quick to point out that it’s a rarity that shows reach 100 episodes, especially in the age of limited series and shows that last only a few seasons before getting sent to the chopping block. In fact, Richards has only been a part of two shows that have reached the milestone in the past two decades.

“Especially these days, man,” Richards responds about the rarity of shows going the distance. “I mean since Angel, I haven’t done a show that’s gone to 100 episodes. I’ve done five other and none of them went to 100 episodes, except for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. of course. Yeah, it’s a very rare occurrence in this climate.”

While his last appearance on Agents of SHIELD was Episode 100, any future appearances are still uncertain. With the traditional secrecy surrounding Marvel properties, Richards was unable to inform us whether he’ll be appearing in Season Six or Season Seven of the show.

“Who knows, right?” the actor jokes. “Now, that’s one thing I do remember from my contract is that I’m not allowed to talk about that. I know that much for sure.”

